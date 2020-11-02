The Best Cotton Gloves for Art Handling

Cotton gloves are ideal for handling works of art that might be otherwise damaged or compromised by fingerprints, oil, or dirt. They allow you to move even the most delicate of materials without fear of harming them. Though it might seem as if all cotton gloves are the same, there are subtle differences that may sway your opinion one way or another. For help in making a choice, read our reviews of the top five white cotton gloves available today.

1. Cara Cotton Gloves Handling something large or breakable can result in disaster if one's gloves aren't properly sized. Cara doesn't subscribe to the one-size-fits-all model. Instead, these gloves are sized from small to extra large. They are all hypoallergenic, machine washable, and reusable, making them a great choice. Note that while each pack comes with 24 "pairs," what you really get are 48 identical gloves, as there is no right-handed or left-handed design.

2. Santinior Cotton Gloves If you're looking for an economical choice, consider these gloves. For roughly 50 cents a pair, you get 60 pairs of soft white cotton gloves that are both useful and comfortable. The fabric is a thin weave and has a slight elasticity for a snug fit; it is also breathable so your hands won't overheat with prolonged use. The gloves can also be washed and re-used. They reach just above the wrist.

3. Selizo Cotton Gloves This set of white cotton gloves is great for those looking for a slightly more secure fit than our previous pick. Although they are available in only one size, these gloves feature a thin elastic band around the wrist to keep them firmly in place. The 100% cotton gloves come in a package of 20 identical pieces. They are washable and reusable.

4. Jisen Nylon Cotton Gloves These gloves are most appropriate for professional art installation and movement. They are made of a white nylon-cotton blend and feature non-slip dots that cover the entire palm side of each hand. The top is seamed for a good fit, and the thumb and index fingers feature a surface that allows you to operate touch devices without removing the gloves. The gloves are also available in black, and though they conform to a one-size-fits-most model, they come in a plus size as well.