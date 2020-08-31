The Best Cotton Yarn for Knitting, Crocheting, and Weaving Various Creations

Soft, durable, and inelastic, cotton yarn provides superior stitch definition and is available in a wide variety of weights and vibrant colors. Garments and accessories knit from cotton yarn are breathable, machine washable, and comfortable to wear in any season, making cotton yarn a versatile choice for knitting, crochet, weaving, and craft projects. Our picks below will help you find the best cotton yarn for your project needs.

1. Lion Brand 24/7 Cotton Yarn Made from 100% mercerized cotton, this yarn has undergone a chemical treatment to make it stronger, shinier, and able to retain its bright color through multiple washings. Available in an all-purpose worsted weight suitable for a wide range of projects, this yarn comes in 25 color options and is sold on a 100-gram/186-yard skein. Perfect for blankets, bath and kitchen accessories, or any project where durability is key.

2. Gazzal Organic Baby Cotton Yarn As a certified-organic cotton product, this yarn has been created without the use of chemicals in the growing and manufacturing process. Great for those with skin sensitivities, this light DK weight yarn comes in a 5-pack of 50 gram/125 yard skeins. A soft and safe choice for baby blankets and accessories, this light weight yarn is great for low bulk knitting and crochet projects.

3. Living Dreams Yarn PachaMama A lovely certified-organic cotton yarn in a thick textural weight, this sustainable, hypoallergenic and minimally processed yarn is available in a range of naturally occurring, undyed colors. With an ultra-soft rustic texture that has been hand brushed for a lofty feel, the bulky weight yarn comes on a 50-gram/36-yard skein, ideal for knitting plush accessories.

4. Bernat Handicrafter Cotton Yarn This highly versatile yarn comes in a worsted-weight preferred for many knitting and crochet projects. Available in a range of ombre dyed colors, this large 400-gram/674-yard skein offers a simple way to add color patterning without changing yarn threads. A soft and absorbent material, this easy-care yarn is perfect for afghans, dishcloths, and accessories.