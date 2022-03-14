Protect Your Paints (and Your Belongings) with the Best Covered Palettes for Watercolors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTnews may receive an affiliate commission.

As easy to use as it is to transport, watercolor is beautiful medium that is well-suited for taking on the road. Covered palettes are essential for watercolor artists on the go, useful for plein air painting and travel journaling. More than just convenient, they also keep paints fresh and leak-free. Peruse our selection of the best covered watercolor palettes to find the right construction, size, and design for your needs.

1. Arteza Empty Watercolor Palette Keep your paints super safe with this convenient tin case. Arteza’s airtight palette opens up to reveal 24 half-pans, three areas for mixing, and even a thumb ring so you can hold it like a traditional palette. The pans snap into place so you can move them around easily to visualize what colors you want to use together for different artworks. You can also take them out for fast cleanup. The leakproof design will keep both your bag and your paints tidy during transport, and the bright weight allows true colors to be seen. Buy: Arteza Empty Watercolor Palette $13.99 Buy it

2. Meeden Airtight Leakproof Watercolor Palette Meeden’s watercolor palette is both airtight and leakproof. The lid features a silicone seal to keep the paint pans moist and easy to clean. This palette opens to reveal a tray with 33 slanted wells for paint and a second large tray for mixing. Both are removable for easy cleaning. Made of durable thick plastic, this palette won’t bend or crack. Suitable for all water-based pigment, it’s a great pick for beginners and professionals alike. Buy: Meeden Airtight Leakproof Watercolor Palette $15.95 Buy it

3. Holbein Aluminum Palette Holbein’s aluminum palette is a step up from the rest. With its lightweight yet durable aluminum construction and ergonomic design, this large covered palette is an ideal choice for the professional or intermediate watercolorist. Inside, find 30 slanted partitions and three generous areas for mixing. A finger hole with flip-cover makes it comfortable to hold like a traditional palette without experiencing hand strain. The foldable palette has a clean black-and-white enamel finish that also provides an ideal surface for mixing. In fact, many professional watercolorists prefer enameled metal to plastic for mixing, because the paint doesn’t bead up. This supersmooth surface is also easy to clean. The snap closure shuts securely to keep paints safe and drip-free. Buy: Holbein Aluminum Palette $71.40 Buy it

4. Falling in Art Airtight Leak-Proof Watercolor Palette Falling in Art’s Airtight Leak-Proof Watercolor Palette is a great product for the classroom or for recreational watercolorists. This plastic palette contains 18 wells and two large mixing areas. A rubber seal at the snap closure ensures that paint won’t dry up while the palette is closed. As a bonus, this user-friendly palette includes a cleaning sponge for keeping your pigments and palette fresh. Buy: Falling in Art Airtight Leak-Proof Watercolor… $9.99 Buy it