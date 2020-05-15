Achieve a Vintage Look with the Best Crackle Medium for Paint

Crackle medium is a perfect tool for getting your painted surface to look antique. Simply cover your paint with a layer of crackle medium and wait for the crackle paint to dry before adding sealant or more layers. Keep the cracks fine by applying just one thin layer, or increase crack sizes by adding more. A great way to add a patinated or textured look to your painted surface, crackle medium is a must-have for any adventurous painter or crafter. Browse a selection of crackle media below to find the perfect product for your next project.

1. Modern Masters Crackle for Latex Paint

Modern Masters’ crackle medium is a clear, water-based product formulated to work on latex paint. Apply it between two layers of latex paint to get a crackle effect. Or use this medium as a base coat to get more dramatic cracks. Ideal for enhancing furniture, woodwork, trim, lamps, and other home decor, this latex crackle medium induces a consistent crackle pattern that works every time. And this 32-ounce bottle will last through a multitude of projects.

2. Delta Creative Crackle Medium

This product from Delta Creative comes in a convenient 8-ounce flip-top bottle. This water-based medium is nontoxic and perfect for mixing with and layering on acrylic paint. For best results, layer it under the top coat of paint you want to crackle, using a thin layer to achieve fine cracks or a heavier layer for a more pronounced effect. The medium dries clear and glossy.

3. Mont Marte Premium Crackle Paste

If you’re an educator looking to introduce crackle effects to your teaching repertoire, pick up Mont Marte’s 8.45-ounce jar of premium crackle paste. This medium is suitable to use on a range of surfaces such as canvas, wood, plastic, and clay. The paste has an opaque finish and a drying time of two to three hours. While some crackle media function with just a thin layer, this medium requires a thicker layer to achieve a crackle effect. Layer more to get more dramatic cracks.

4. Golden Acryl Crackle Paste

Golden, one of the earliest leading manufacturers of acrylic paint, is a go-to brand choice for paints and other media. This crackle paste is a thick, opaque substance that causes fissures in paint as it dries. This 16-ounce jar is sure to last through many projects, and you can achieve a range of crack patterns depending on how thick you layer it on.

5. Viva Decor Artline Crackling Color

Viva Decor’s opaque white crackling medium works on glass, canvas, ceramic, plastic, cardboard, wood, and clay to create beautiful crackle effects. This jar contains 250 milliliters of product. You can achieve a range of crackling patterns, depending on how much medium you layer over paint.