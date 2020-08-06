The Best Craft Kits for Hours of Creative Activities

Arts and crafts not only help kids spend time away from screens, they also encourage them to learn new skills and think inventively. There are a lot of creative kits available for young ones to try on their own or with friends, from guided activities to open-ended art-making sessions. Whether your child is a budding artist or someone who loves any kind of hands-on learning, there’s an artsy kit out there for them. Find something for creatives of all ages in our picks below.

1. Kid Made Modern Arts and Crafts Library Kit Enjoy hours of crafting with this portable center for creativity. It equips you with more than 1,000 supplies to exercise the imagination, including close to 300 pipe cleaners, more than 100 googly eyes (adhesive and nonadhesive), and dozens of beads and felt pieces. Kids can make all kinds of colorful constructions or follow the included guidebook with step-by-step-instructions for projects. The sturdy, high-quality materials will result in artful keepsakes you’ll want to show off. Buy: Kid Made Modern Arts and Crafts Library Kit $39.99 Buy it

2. CraftLab Little Monsters Beginners Sewing Craft Kit This is a fun little kit for children to try out the art of sewing or practice their sewing skills. It includes easy-to-follow directions to make zany monsters out of fabric. All the fabric is precut and prepunched, and all materials are included, from nontoxic glue to needles with rounded tips. With minimal help from an adult, kids can learn simple stitches to form and stuff five adorable monsters. Buy: CraftLab Little Monsters Beginners Sewing Craft… $24.97 Buy it

3. Creativity for Kids Hide & Seek Rock Painting Kit Enjoy a peaceful painting session to bring plain rocks to life. This kit includes 10 smooth rocks in an assortment of sizes as well as acrylic craft paint in eight bright colors and two different-sized paint brushes. Decorate them with your own pictures or messages or try “tattooing” them with the included transfer designs. The paint is weather-resistant, so you don’t have to glaze or seal your art once complete. The finished rocks make for a great garden decoration—or surprise gift to leave around your neighborhood for people to find. Buy: Creativity for Kids Hide & Seek Rock Painting Kit $12.99 Buy it

4. Made By Me Create Your Own Window Art For a simple, reduced-mess craft, try creating some dazzling window art. This kit comes with acetate sheets and paint pens in vibrant colors, to produce translucent suncatchers that you can hang on any glass surface. Simply place a sheet over an included design of your choice, trace the outline, fill it in with paint, and peel off the sheet once it’s dried. The finished stencil can then be attached to an included suction cup to hang in your window without leaving any residue. This kit includes supplies to make 12 ornaments, including a smiling sun, a rainbow, and a peace sign. Buy: Made By Me Create Your Own Window Art $10.97 Buy it