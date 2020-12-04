Skip to main content
The Best Craft Scissors for Multifarious Projects

Women cutting colorful paper with scissors
Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com

Scissors are the MVPs of the craft room. Without them, your possibilities dry up quickly. And while everybody has a few pairs scattered around the house, a high-quality pair can make an enormous difference not in just precision of cuts but in speed and overall enjoyment. The ubiquity of scissors can also make it hard to determine which pairs will make a good addition to your home. Below are five recommendations that will keep you cutting away happily.

1. 3M Scotch Precision Ultra Edge Scissors

Scotch’s Ultra Edge Scissors hit a sweet spot between being able to handle hard-to-cut, thick materials and being sharp and nimble enough to do painstaking detail work. The blades are also coated in a nonstick solution, making them great for tape projects, because you won’t have to worry about gummy buildup, no matter how sticky the material.

2. Singer ProSeries Detail Scissors

Singer knows sewing, and they’ve hit the mark with these small, professional-quality detail scissors. The small size makes work quicker and patterns easier to see as you go along. 

3. AmazonBasics Multipurpose Office Scissors Pack

Like many AmazonBasics products, these are the best for the price. Versatile and sharp, they’re better suited toward thinner, more brittle materials like paper and photographs, but they’ll find infinite uses around the art room or studio.

4. Fiskars The Original Orange Handled Scissors

Dubbed the “most iconic” scissors on earth, Fiskars’s familiar orange pair popped into the market in 1967 and have remained on shelves ever since. It’s hard to deny the style of the classic pair, which have their own spot in New York’s Museum of Modern Art. But they’re not all show: they stay popular because of their quality and longevity.

5. BIHRTC Gold Vintage Sewing Scissors

These retro shears offer style in the gold-toned handles molded into quaint designs, like a crane whose beak is the blades. Look alone isn’t enough to garner a rave review, but luckily, the cut is clean and comfortable. Note that the finger holes are quite large to fit the desired look, which can be accessible for many different hand sizes but can also be somewhat unwieldy for those with smaller fingers.

