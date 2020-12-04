The Best Craft Scissors for Multifarious Projects

Scissors are the MVPs of the craft room. Without them, your possibilities dry up quickly. And while everybody has a few pairs scattered around the house, a high-quality pair can make an enormous difference not in just precision of cuts but in speed and overall enjoyment. The ubiquity of scissors can also make it hard to determine which pairs will make a good addition to your home. Below are five recommendations that will keep you cutting away happily.

1. 3M Scotch Precision Ultra Edge Scissors Scotch’s Ultra Edge Scissors hit a sweet spot between being able to handle hard-to-cut, thick materials and being sharp and nimble enough to do painstaking detail work. The blades are also coated in a nonstick solution, making them great for tape projects, because you won’t have to worry about gummy buildup, no matter how sticky the material. Buy: 3M Scotch Precision Ultra Edge Scissors $7.00 Buy it

2. Singer ProSeries Detail Scissors Singer knows sewing, and they’ve hit the mark with these small, professional-quality detail scissors. The small size makes work quicker and patterns easier to see as you go along. Buy: Singer ProSeries Detail Scissors $5.97 Buy it

3. AmazonBasics Multipurpose Office Scissors Pack Like many AmazonBasics products, these are the best for the price. Versatile and sharp, they’re better suited toward thinner, more brittle materials like paper and photographs, but they’ll find infinite uses around the art room or studio. Buy: AmazonBasics Multipurpose Office Scissors Pack $14.24 Buy it

4. Fiskars The Original Orange Handled Scissors Dubbed the “most iconic” scissors on earth, Fiskars’s familiar orange pair popped into the market in 1967 and have remained on shelves ever since. It’s hard to deny the style of the classic pair, which have their own spot in New York’s Museum of Modern Art. But they’re not all show: they stay popular because of their quality and longevity. Buy: Fiskars The Original Orange Handled Scissors $8.97 Buy it