The Best Crochet Hooks for Multifarious Projects

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Though the origins of crochet are not precisely known, research suggests that it most likely developed as an offshoot of Chinese needlework that reached Europe in the 1700s and was then referred to as “tambouring.” It originally involved a backing fabric, but by the end of the 18th century the backing had been discarded and tambour evolved to a form called “crochet in the air.” In the early 1800s, the contemporary crochet form emerged. The right crochet needles are paramount to any project. Make sure you choose the best option for your needs by browsing our selection of recommended needles below.

1. Susan Bates Learn Crochet! Kit A great product for beginners, this pack has all the essentials: five different-size crochet hooks, one afghan hook, two yarn needles, and a knit check. Also included is an instruction book that outlines more than 30 projects with simple directions and clear diagrams. Buy: Susan Bates Learn Crochet! Kit Buy it

2. Boye Master Crochet Hooks With 24 crochet hooks in a variety of sizes, this colorful set is just what you need for all styles of crochet design. Of the hooks, 16 are made of steel and 8 are aluminum. They are designed with a rounded hook to prevent fraying or splitting of threads while crafting, A handy carrying case with individual slots keeps them tidy in transit. Buy: Boye Master Crochet Hooks $26.86 Buy it

3. Lion Brand Yarn Crochet Pack This pack has crochet needles in three sizes: 9, 11.5, and 20 millimeters, each in a different color for easy identification. The design of these needles sets them apart, as they are twisted in an ergonomic manner for easier and more comfortable handling—and thus faster stitching. They are made of plastic so, while they are not as durable as their metal counterparts, they are much lighter to work with.

4. Clover Takumi Bamboo Crochet Hooks Made of bamboo, this crochet hook set is not only eco-friendly but also more lightweight than other material options. Most yarns will slide easily over the natural material, making for cleaner and faster crochet work with less fuss. The set of nine also comes with screw-in joints, and everything fits inside a canvas carrying case for east transport. Occasional use of a bamboo moisturizer is suggested so that they don’t dry out. Buy: Clover Takumi Bamboo Crochet Hooks $70.63 Buy it