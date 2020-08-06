The Best Crochet Pattern Books for Creating Brilliant Designs and Whimsical Objects

Find your creative zone by crocheting fun garments, plushies, dollies, and more. All you need to crochet is a crochet hook and yarn; it’s inexpensive and portable. Pattern and stitch books ensure success, guiding in selection and use of crochet hooks and yarns. Also, the rhythmic nature of crocheting may reduce stress and keep fingers nimble and quick. Finished crochet projects make great gifts, too!

1. Modern Crochet: Patterns and Designs for the Minimalist Maker Teresa Carter’s fresh contemporary patterns resonate with many, from beginners to advanced crochet artists. The book is gorgeous and printed on heavy paper, with beautifully styled photographs and a ribbon bookmark. The book covers fundamentals, including yarn and crochet hook selection. Featured are basic stitches and techniques, such as standing stitch, joined turned rounds, chains, slipknots, and bobble stitches. Teresa Carter’s patterns are a breeze, with clear line-by-line written instructions, step-by-step photos, and reference charts. Most may be completed quickly. Online resources, including video tutorials and a digital resource library, are accessible with the purchase of this book. Finished garments are striking and stylish. Buy: Modern Crochet: Patterns and Designs for the… $19.18 Buy it

2. Crochet Cute Critters: 26 Easy Amigurumi Patterns Want to make adorable stuffed animals? This book features A to Z beginner-friendly cute animal patterns created in the style of amigurumi, the Japanese art of crocheting toys. The animal patterns are super cute and include favorites, such as cat, dog, monkey, fox, and unicorn. The first section of the book covers tools and supplies gives step-by-step written instructions and photos for basic stitches and shapes. The materials are perfect for beginners, as they are readily available standard tools: an H-size crochet hook and worsted-weight yarn. Tips on stuffing, constructing, and adding embellishments ensure each creature is extra special. Completed animals are huggable and larger than most amigurumi. Buy: Crochet Cute Critters: 26 Easy Amigurumi Patterns $7.61 Buy it

3. A to Z of Crochet: The Ultimate Guide for the Beginner to Advanced Crocheter This book contains all you need to learn or teach crochet. Introduction to materials and basic to advanced skills, stitches, and patterns are covered in detail. Designs contain written directions for both right-handed and left-handed crocheting and step-by-step photographs showing hands holding the crochet hook and yarn. This book features a wealth of stitches: loop stitches, popcorn, shells, chevrons, and tubular crochet. Magic-ring stitches include variations on shapes: circles, squares, hexagons, etc. All things bling, extra touches, and finishes complete the book. Tips for fixing mistakes, shaping clothing, and construction are sprinkled throughout. Buy: A to Z of Crochet: The Ultimate Guide for the… $15.99 Buy it

4. Kawaii Crochet: 40 super cute crochet patterns for adorable amigurumi A rainbow of adorable amigurumi food patterns is within the pages of this stunning book. Choose from 40 patterns featuring kawaii (Japanese for “cute”) foods and items, arranged by color. The introduction covers tools, materials, and color theory; materials are kept simple and easy to acquire. Skill levels for each pattern are identified with a kawaii cloud face: beginner, easy, intermediate. Kawaii smiling faces are created with beads and stitches. The foods are so cute! Petite, they sit comfortably within your hand. Included are apple, ice cream cone, pencil, popcorn, beet, carrot cake, and corn dog. These make great gifts! Kids (and adults!) will ask for more. Your hunger for crochet will be met with these fun kawaii crochet foods. Buy: Kawaii Crochet: 40 super cute crochet patterns… $15.39 Buy it