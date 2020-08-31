The Best Cross-Stitch Fabrics for Needlework

Needlework has existed almost as long as fabric and was a crucial skill for women. Cross-stitch taught basic needlework and probably developed in China, spreading west along the Silk Road during the Middle Ages. Counted cross-stitch fabric, called aida, developed in Germany around 1890. It gained popularity because its well-defined squares make sewing precise designs easy. Cross-stitching is easy to learn, and you don’t need a lot of materials to get started; it is relaxing, a wonderful balance of repetitive skills interspersed with change, as patterns and thread colors shift. Premium fabric allows cross-stitch to shine. A wide variety of cross-stitch patterns are available—or you can design your own by drawing on graph paper or gridding off favorite photos. The results make great gifts!

1. Caydo 4-Piece Classic Reserve Aida Cloth Caydo's crisp, clean white 100% cotton aida cloth provides a pristine canvas for needlework. 12" x 18" is an ideal size for handwork or machine cross-stitching, but it can also be cut down into smaller sections. Its 14-count (14 squares per inch) design is optimal for beginners and great for experienced embroiderers. The cloth is stiff enough to work on with or without a hoop, and it is easy to store or carry with you. Create beautiful cross-stitch with this cloth.

2. Similane 6-Piece Aida Cloth 14-Count Do you need dependable, cool white aida cloth? Similane's 14-count cotton aida is thick and may be used with or without a hoop, making it ideal for kids and beginners who want to learn cross-stitching. The cloth's starch gives it extra stiffness. To soften the cloth, rinse with water. The edges fray with handling; if needed, tape them to prevent shedding. Its holes are even and easy to see; kids quickly learn to count stitches with this fabric. Find your cross-stitch zone with this cloth.

3. WILLBOND 20-Piece DIY Cross-stitch Cloth Art students enjoy working in fibers, and needlework is an excellent way to develop fine motor skills and learn how to construct images using a grid. This cotton cross-stitch cloth is ideal for beginners who require simple, small sewing projects that are easy to accomplish. This set features 5.9" x 5.9" squares in ten colors, with two squares of each color. Artists will scramble for their favorite colors, eager to learn how to cross stitch onto them. The squares are lightweight, perfect for teachers who don't have a lot of storage.

4. Kissbuty 7 Colors Linen Needlework Fabric Are you looking to experiment with cross-stitch on linen? Kissbuty's fine linen features a wide weave, and the grid of the warp and weft are easy to use as a visual stitching guide. This set comes in seven classy colors; choose the one that will work best with your pattern. The linen panels are large too—perfect for bigger designs with precision needlework. The linen may also be cut down into smaller panels. Using a hoop is recommended, because this linen is thinner than cotton.