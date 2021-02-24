The Best Cup Turner Kits for Creating Custom Tumblers

Love crafting with epoxy resin? Consider picking up a tumbler turner—a relatively small and convenient machine that enables you to decorate cups by pouring, drizzling, or painting tinted resin on them. These machines suspend a cup horizontally while spinning it slowly so you can apply coats with ease. You can buy just a turner, but a more economical option is to purchase a kit that also comes with materials for mixing and applying resin. Below, find our top picks and be on your way with a fun and creative craft.

1. Spinifly Cup Turner Set From its spongy cup holders in millennial pink to its base emblazoned with the slogan KEEP CALM AND MAKE ART TUMBLER, Spinifly’s turner is Instagram-ready. And it works really well, too, if you’re in the market for a simple but solidly constructed machine. It moves smoothly at 5-6 rpm—fast enough for you to decorate fairly quickly while maintaining even and neat coats—and it comes with sponge sizes to accommodate cups with capacities of 10 to 40 ounces. Being made of metal, it’s also very sturdy and easy to clean. In addition to the flashy turner, you get two detachable turning arms so you can dry one tumbler while spinning another; measuring cups, a silicone brush, stirring sticks, and gloves. Buy: Spinifly Cup Turner Set $43.99 Buy it

2. Suteck Cup Turner Kit This kit is a great second option, especially if you prefer to work more slowly. The turner moves at just 3-4 rpm, which is a good speed for applying a lot of glitter with precision and minimal mess. It can also rotate in either direction so you can quickly return to a spot for touch-ups, and you can charge it with either a power cord or USB plug. It’s made of metal and is easy to assemble, but it sits lower to the table than our top pick, which means it accommodates smaller cups. Included are good-quality foam pieces that fit cups of 10 to 30 ounces as well as 50 stirring sticks, two wand handles, two epoxy brushes, gloves, and a silicone pad to protect your work surface. Buy: Suteck Cup Turner Kit $26.99 Buy it

3. Xu Cup Turner Set If you want to dip your toes into cup turning without breaking the bank, we recommend this comprehensive set for beginners. For under $40, you get almost everything you need to get started: a simple turner with two-way rotation, mixing accessories, 12 jars of colorful glitter, and even a heat gun to help eliminate bubbles from your resin work. All you have to pick up is your own epoxy resin. The turner is made of wood, but it’s effective and reliable, turning quietly and consistently at 2.5 to 3 rpm. Buy: Xu Cup Turner Set $39.99 Buy it

4. We R Memory Keepers Spin It Epoxy Kit If you already own a turner, this kit comes with everything you need to make your own bulk batch of epoxy for decorating tumblers. Simply mix equal parts of bottle A with bottle B, using the included cups and sticks. The unique formula is intended to help speed up your production time, as the mixture soft-cures in just four hours. The faster drying time means you have a shorter working time, but with practice you can achieve a super-smooth finish with no bubbles or dimples. Buy: We R Memory Keepers Spin It Epoxy Kit $74.50 Buy it