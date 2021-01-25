The Best Cup Turners for Crafting

If you enjoy creating custom tumblers with epoxy, one way to upgrade your setup is to purchase a cup turner. These devices consist of a motorized arm that holds your cup in a horizontal position while rotating it, thereby keeping its sides exposed and moving as you apply layers of epoxy resin. A good turner should move at a consistent rate so you can achieve a neat finish with your desired detail and texture. Ease your crafting process and be on your way to more perfect tumblers with one of our picks below.



1. Crafterr Cup Turner This model from arts and crafts company Crafterr is a reliable and easy-to-use turner for artists of all skill levels. It’s a stable device, featuring a properly anchored wand that turns at a smooth and steady 5–6 rpm, a base with anti-slip feet, and two high-density foam holders that fit snugly in cups of various sizes up to a standard 30-ounce tumbler. It’s also quiet and safe, with a built-in motor fan to prevent overheating. It comes fully assembled so you can essentially use it straight from the box. Buy: Crafterr Cup Turner $27.97 Buy it

2. MiLefo Cup Turner Milefo’s turner costs about the same as Crafterr’s and is nearly as good. Like our top pick, the shocking-pink mechanism turns at the standard 5–6 rpm and makes almost no noise. Where it really stands out is in its ability to spin in two directions, so you can quickly revisit a spot if necessary. On the downside, the included foam roll has a tendency to slip off the wand or out of a cup when the machine is on; we recommend buying different foam if you purchase this model. It also has no gripping material on its base, so you might want to add some to keep the lightweight machine from shifting on your work surface. Buy: MiLefo Cup Turner $29.99 Buy it

3. O4U Cup Turner For a more budget-friendly option, consider this model, which is essentially a DIY kit with prepared and ready-to-assemble parts. Setup is straightforward, requiring you to align pieces and tighten screws, and the resulting machine is relatively steady, although the build is not as solid as Crafterr’s. Like higher-end turners, it spins at 5–6 rpm with an even and smooth rotation, and it is quiet. However, it lacks a fan, and the motor tends to get hot after about 30 minutes of use. Buy: O4U Cup Turner $21.99 Buy it

4. MasBros Quadruple Cup Turner This turner is admittedly pricey, but it’s the best option for artists who want to decorate several cups at once. It features four motors that turn at 5 rpm to simultaneously spin four cups, and the engineering is near commercial-grade, producing seamless and consistent turns with little tendency to heat up or malfunction. There’s a good amount of space between the four rods, so you can work with standard tumblers up to 40 ounces in volume, and it even comes with drying posts so your creations can rest securely once decorated. Buy: MasBros Quadruple Cup Turner $126.99 Buy it