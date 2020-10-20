The Best D Rings for Belts and Straps

Used on everything from dog collars to handbags, a D ring is a versatile and useful piece of hardware that makes a handy addition to any craft box or toolkit. Basically a split ring shaped like the letter D, these little gadgets are used primarily to affix items to belts, straps, and the like. D rings come in many sizes, weights, and finishes, so make sure you choose the right product for your needs. Browse our roundup of the best options below.

1. Swpeet Assorted Metal D Rings If you’re in the market for a pack of D rings in multiple sizes, look no further than this product. It features shiny silver-tone D rings in five sizes ranging from 0.5 inch to 1.25 inches, so you’ll be sure to find one that’s perfectly scaled to suit your needs. With 120 rings per pack, you won’t run out anytime soon. Buy: Swpeet Assorted Metal D Rings $9.46 Buy it

2. Dritz Matte Black D Rings This product from the trusted Dritz brand comes with two D rings measuring one and a half inches each for larger projects. Finished in a sleek matte black, these rings both look good and perform well. Buy: Dritz Matte Black D Rings $3.49 Buy it

3. CooBigo D Rings The biggest option on our list, these 2-inch D rings are a good choice for larger-scale projects. They are finished in a silver tone and come in a pack of 30. Made of alloy metal, these rings are durable and have an unwelded opening for easy adjustment. Buy: CooBigo D Rings $6.99 Buy it

4. Country Brook Design Heavy Welded D Rings For heavy-duty use, choose this set of 50 one-inch D rings. Unlike the other options on this list, the opening is welded for high strength and won’t pull apart. The rings are made of heavy nickel-plated steel and have a rustproof finish that will stay shiny even with a lot of use. Buy: Country Brook Design Heavy Welded D Rings $13.95 Buy it