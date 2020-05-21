Add Gloss to Your Oil Painting with the Best Damar Varnish

Oil paint is a hallmark medium of traditional painting. What many people don’t know is that oil painters require a lot more than just a tube of paint to make a work on canvas. Oil paint pigments are activated via a variety of media; the three main ones are linseed oil, turpentine, and damar. When mixed with oil paint, linseed oil increases viscosity and decreases drying time, while turpentine thins paint and also decreases drying time. Damar is a resin-based varnish that, when mixed with oil paint mediums, thins the paint, increases its transparency, and speeds drying time. Used alone as a top coat, it seals paintings and adds a glossy finish. Be sure, though, that your painting is thoroughly dry before applying it as a final varnish. Here is our selection of the best damar varnishes to suit your oil-painting needs.

1. Grumbacher Damar Varnish Grumbacher’s damar varnish provides a protective top coat to oil paintings. Apply a layer to shield works from dust, dirt, smoke, scuffing, and moisture. This varnish deepens pigment colors and lends a high-gloss finish to final compositions. Note: Wait at least six months after painting has thoroughly dried before applying this as a final varnish. Buy: BUY NOW $10.44 Buy it

2. Winsor & Newton Dammar Varnish (Satin) Winsor & Newton’s 75-milliliter bottle of damar varnish is a high-quality substance that dries quickly with a satin finish. Opting for satin rather than gloss guarantees that your final painting will be glare-free. Buy: BUY NOW $10.99 Buy it

4. Enkaustikos Damar Resin This solid damar resin is especially formulated for encaustic painting. Damar resin mixed with beeswax produces a paint film with a high level of refraction, making colors appear luminous. Crush and melt these crystals with wax to produce a high-performance encaustic medium. This product is packaged convenient, resealable, 8-ounce bag. Amazon Buy: BUY NOW $15.29 Buy it

5. Eco-House Damar Medium Eco-House’s 4-ounce bottle of damar functions as both a medium and a varnish. When used as a varnish on completed works, it enriches colors and protects works against dust, scratches, and fading. As a medium, it adds a glossy finish, thins paint, and speeds the drying process.

1. Grumbacher Damar Varnish

Grumbacher’s damar varnish provides a protective top coat to oil paintings. Apply a layer to shield works from dust, dirt, smoke, scuffing, and moisture. This varnish deepens pigment colors and lends a high-gloss finish to final compositions. Note: Wait at least six months after painting has thoroughly dried before applying this as a final varnish.

2. Winsor & Newton Dammar Varnish (Satin)

Winsor & Newton’s 75-milliliter bottle of damar varnish is a high-quality substance that dries quickly with a satin finish. Opting for satin rather than gloss guarantees that your final painting will be glare-free.

3. Grumbacher Damar Retouch Gloss Varnish Spray

4. Enkaustikos Damar Resin

This solid damar resin is especially formulated for encaustic painting. Damar resin mixed with beeswax produces a paint film with a high level of refraction, making colors appear luminous. Crush and melt these crystals with wax to produce a high-performance encaustic medium. This product is packaged convenient, resealable, 8-ounce bag.

Amazon

5. Eco-House Damar Medium

Eco-House’s 4-ounce bottle of damar functions as both a medium and a varnish. When used as a varnish on completed works, it enriches colors and protects works against dust, scratches, and fading. As a medium, it adds a glossy finish, thins paint, and speeds the drying process.