The Best Day Planners To Keep Track Of Your Schedule

Calendar applications are convenient, but no smartphone tool can truly replace a material planner. It’s helpful to have one physical space where you can write down all your important dates and deadlines and be able to flip through it to compare weeks or months at a glance. Planners keep you organized, but more than that, they are diaries of how you’ve spent your time and how your life has changed from year to year. We’ve found some of the best planners to suit a range of planning styles; read about them in our reviews below.

1. Moleskine Weekly Planner This planner from the popular journal brand gives you just the right amount of structure to organize your weeks without jamming too much information on the page. Each spread features one page that breaks down the week into seven dated but otherwise blank rectangles—enough space to jot down appointments and reminders—and one lined page for notes, lists, and longer remarks. Calendar grids at the start of every month also allow you to zoom out and look at multiple weeks at once. Elegant, functional, and durable, Moleskine’s planner is hard to top. Buy: BUY NOW $24.95 Buy it

2. Artfan Monthly Planner If you prefer to plan by the month, consider this pragmatic product. It features monthly spreads, with large boxes for each individual day where you can fit a lot of information. Each page also includes a ruled side column for lists, addenda, or spontaneous notes. There are also pages in the back for additional notes, contact names and information, and even website passwords. Buy: BUY NOW $10.49 Buy it

3. JStory Large Monthly Planner This is a modern monthly planner that’s free of clutter. Made of recycled paper and printed with soy ink, it opens up to reveal monthly spreads with a big square for each day. There are no dates so you can start at any month; the only text that appears are the letters MTWTFSS, which are printed in large, bold type at the top of the page. It’s a beautifully designed option that lets you see your month at a glance while giving you a lot of space for recording daily activities. Buy: BUY NOW $9.85 Buy it

4. Lemome Weekly and Monthly Planner We believe it’s worth investing in a planner that you will use every day. This planner’s spreads give you an overview of each week, with plenty of lines to fill with the day’s events. Each month also begins with a spread showing you the days of that month, with daily squares big enough to list holidays, important dates, and more. The paper is thick and smooth, and the faux leather cover is embossed with the years in gold print. A pen holder, inner folder, and two ribbons finish off this straightforward and smartly designed planner. Buy: BUY NOW $19.29 Buy it