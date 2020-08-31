The Best Decorative Paper for Crafts and Gift Wrapping

It’s never a bad idea to keep some special papers in your arsenal of creative supplies. Decorative sheets, whether thin or thick, provide quick ways to dress up a gift, create a card or note, or form a thoughtful and memorable folded present. They also make for distinctive accents or backdrops in scrapbooking projects. Find your next source of inspiration for paper art in our top picks below.

1. Colorbok Designer Paper Pad From chevrons to delicate flowers, the patterns of this square paper will satisfy a variety of crafting projects. You get two of each design—printed on one side of each sheet—so you don’t have to be overly precious about using them. Though thin, these are sturdy papers you can fold and construct, and they won’t wrinkle if glazed with glue. We also like that they come attached in a pad for neat storage.

2. Roylco Decorative Hues Paper The designs in this pack of paper are truly eye-catching, making them perfect to use as backdrops or unmissable accents. Choose from dizzying swirls, dynamic dots, and much more; some patterns are a little cheesy, but they are all indisputably fun. The sheets feel similar to origami paper, so you can layer them in cards or books without adding too much bulk. Buy: Roylco Decorative Hues Paper $14.73 Buy it

3. Paperhues Decorative Scrapbook Papers Paperhues’ papers are so pretty, you might find yourself struggling with the choice to use them. Each is handmade in India from recycled cotton rags, through entirely natural processes. The sheets themselves show off diverse craft forms, such as foiling, batik, and embossing, with many having an almost fabric-like texture. You will have a lot of fun exploring the options, which rarely repeat, but should expect to also face difficult decisions when choosing which ones to use for specific projects. Buy: Paperhues Decorative Scrapbook Papers $24.90 Buy it

4. Bargain Paradise Aged Paper Give your projects a convincing vintage feel with these papers, which are designed to look like old parchment. The effect is rendered in a way that doesn’t look gimmicky, and you even get six different facsimiles, from “wrinkled” surfaces to ones that simply look stained. The sheets are quite thin, but they are printer friendly, so you can produce invitations, flyers, and other printed matter in no time. A note of caution: these sheets have a noticeable chemical smell to them. Buy: Bargain Paradise Aged Paper $12.95 Buy it