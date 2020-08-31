The Best Decorative Paper Punches for Scrapbooking and More Crafts

Whether you are a scrapbooker, avid crafter, or child, you know the nuances that are involved in finding the right hole punch. You might just be on the hunt for a classic star or heart shape, or perhaps you’re looking for something a little more intricate, like a snowflake or leaf design; some seek a boarder creator, while others still desire a one-and-done that kicks up your shape-making skills a notch from a classic circle. No matter what your preference, ARTnews has got the hole punches for you. Ahead, find the best of the best that you should be shopping for right now.

1. Bira Craft 2-Inch Rock Fern Punch The lever on these small two-inch hole punches allow for more strength in cutting, with the least amount of effort. While this particular shape is a fern, the brand sells a three-hole punch in a multitude of shapes and symbols: from stars to hearts to snowflakes and more. While these lever punches are easy to use and great for small (child’s!) and large hands alike, they stand out from many other hole punch kits because of the intricacy of hole designs, like this fern. For best results, however, these small hole punches perform on 65-pound-and-lower card stock. Buy: Bira Craft 2-Inch Rock Fern Punch $14.99 Buy it

2. Darice Soft-Handled Cutout Shapes Set This shaped hole punch features the most classic of handle designs, yet its array of different popular symbols make it ideal for those looking for a little extra flair. This pack comes in a set of three, including one star, one circle, and one heart. Each hole punch is fitted with a comfortable bright-purple grip for easy handling, making it simple to punch a multitude of symbols into your every paper need. That said, however, since it’s a grip handle, it’s harder to maneuver for heavier materials or thicker stacks of paper than a table-standing device. Buy: Darice Soft-Handled Cutout Shapes Set $10.69 Buy it

3. UCEC 6-Piece Craft Hole Punch Featuring beloved standard symbols (a heart, circle, star, two flowers, and a snowflake), this easy-to-punch set of six is ideal for children’s classrooms. Each one has a comfortable and simple lever design that allows for a clean, swiftly shaped punch, created with the utmost of ease. Each one measures only 2.7 inches deep, however, so it’s ideal for the edges of paper, as the hole won’t be able to reach into the middle of common-sized sheets of paper. Buy: UCEC 6-Piece Craft Hole Punch $29.99 Buy it

4. SCS Direct Scrapbook Paper Punch Made up of 26 mini paper hole punchers, this kit includes every symbol from a heart to a dinosaur. With such specific icons to choose from, it’s the perfect set for kids, who simply want to decorate their existing art projects with cutouts of tiny animals, symbols, and more. Especially easy to use, these colorful hole punchers work best on the edges of paper, as the distance from the spring to the blade itself is quite small. What’s more, this childhood dream comes complete with a plastic carrying case, within which each whimsical hole punch has its unique space, for easy access to your every project’s need. Buy: SCS Direct Scrapbook Paper Punch $24.99 Buy it