Tame Your Workspace With 2022’s Best Desk Organizers for Art Students

They say a cluttered desk makes for a cluttered mind. With a desk organizer, you can better focus on your schoolwork or independent projects while maximizing your workspace. These products come with designated space for pencils, pens, and brushes, as well as small tools like erasers and pencil sharpeners. The trick is to find one that can hold what you need it to but won’t take up too much space on its own. Ideally, it’ll be good to look at too. Reclaim your desktop or worktable with one of the best desk organizers for artists below.

How we pick each product:

Our mission is to recommend the most appropriate artists’ tool or supply for your needs. Whether you are looking for top-of-the line equipment or beginners’ basics, we’ll make sure that you get good value for your money by doing the research for you. We scour the Internet for information on how art supplies are used and read customer reviews by real users; we ask experts for their advice; and of course, we rely on our own accumulated expertise as artists, teachers, and craftspeople.

1. Totally Tiffany Desk Maid Tool Tower Featuring six compartments with square openings and two slimmer ones, this stepped desktop organizer can handle a wide variety of tools. Still, with a base measuring just about nine by five inches, it doesn’t take up too much space. We like that it keeps everything in sight: small objects, like erasers and staples, can fit snugly in the lower compartments without getting lost, while rulers can stand upright in the taller ones. Made of wood, the tower is sturdy and durable. Since it’s white, it doesn’t draw too much attention and blends in with just about any desk setting. Buy: Totally Tiffany Desk Maid Tool Tower $22.94 Buy it

2. Safco Products Desktop Organizer This option is a tad pricey, but it’s well worth it if your budget allows. Made entirely of hard-wearing steel mesh, it can hold just about any stationery item you want it to. Three sliding drawers—ideal for pens and pencils and small objects like sticky notes—make up most of its base, and two shelves—one wide, one narrow—sit above them. To the left is a holder that can fit folders or notebooks. The drawers move smoothly without squeaking, and are long enough for most pens and pencils (and even brushes). The base features rubber feet to keep the entire structure from moving while in use—or worse, scratching your desk. You’ll likely have this smartly designed organizer for many years to come. Note that it does have a relatively large footprint, measuring more than 16 inches long and about one foot wide. Buy: Safco Products Desktop Organizer $52.73 Buy it

3. Sterilite Organizer Sometimes, simple is all you need. This drawer system from Sterilite features three pullout compartments, stacked over one another, so it takes up just an area of desk space measuring 8 by 14 inches. The drawers are perfect for oddly shaped items, but you can also slip in notebooks or smaller organizers to create your own inner compartments. Each features a rounded handle and slides in and out with little effort. Made in the USA of durable plastic, this organizer is also easy to wipe down should you need to clean it. You can also buy multiple organizers and stack them. Buy: Sterilite Organizer $25.22 Buy it

4. Mont Martre Studio Tidy Holder If you are looking for an organizer to keep drawing and painting supplies, we recommend this no-frills plastic holder from Mont Martre. The organizer, measuring nearly 6 inches square and about 3.5 inches tall, features 96 square holes to fit slimmer markers, colored pencils, paintbrushes, and other tools (as long as they have a diameter of about 0.66 inches and under). With each tool standing upright, you can easily see colors at a glance, and store tools as you like. Keep markers handy and brushes with their bristles up to prevent damage. Buy: Mont Martre Studio Tidy Holder $7.49 Buy it

5. Stanley Removable 4 Cup Caddy This caddy looks perfectly good on a desk, but it’s also meant to be carried around whenever you want. A big handle extends from its center so you can pick it up while keeping your supplies, divided into four cup-like compartments of the same size, in order. The sections are perfect for tools like pencils and glue sticks, but taller items, like adult-sized scissors, may feel a tad insecure especially if you’re moving the caddy around. The cups feature grooves on their base to help keep them in place, but you can remove each one if you want, making this a great option when students need to share supplies. Buy: Stanley Removable 4 Cup Caddy $19.98 Buy it