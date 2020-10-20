The Best Die Cutting Machines for Creating Complex Designs

Oh! The allure of die cutting and embossing machines! Versatile and precise, these machines cut intricate designs with ease. Some cutters work with digital files, precisely cut, and/or emboss your designs within vellum, paper, vinyl, fabric, foils, and more! Galleries rely on these cutters for exhibition wall text created from self-adhesive vinyl. Some machines use metal dies and embossing folders. Printmakers have discovered that hand-crank machines work well as small printing presses, applying even pressure to linoleum and woodblocks to create intimate relief prints. The art making possibilities are endless!

1. Cricut Explore Air 2 Cricut is a versatile machine, perfect for artists experimenting with die cutting digital designs. The Explore Air 2 works effortlessly to cut a wide variety of materials, including thin vellums, vinyls, papers, iron-on vinyl, and thick fabric. Swap out the blade for a fine-point pen for precise drawings. Use Cricut's free Design Space software to create your digital art as an SVG file; connect your computer wirelessly via Bluetooth. Included is a premium fine-point blade and housing, one LightGrip Adhesive Cutting Mat, and one fine-point pen. Images and text are created with ultrafine precision quickly, for stunning results.

2. Silhouette Cameo 4 with Bluetooth The Cameo 4's double carriages sets it apart, allowing for two different tools to work simultaneously. For example, it can draw and cut at the same time. Silhouette's blades precisely cut materials with different densities and thicknesses Specialty blades, the rotary blade, and kraft blade are designed to cut unusual materials and sold separately. Its pens feature draws precision lines, ideal for illustrations and stickers. Cut large scale art, designs, and exhibition wall text from rolls of paper or vinyl, using its built-in roll feeder. Silhouette offers its own intuitive software. Use Illustrator? Silhouette offers a plug-in compatible with its machines.

3. Gemini Go Embossing and Die Cutting Machine On the search for the perfect cutter for your art center? This small-but-mighty Gemini Go applies high pressure, cutting elaborate designs from cardstock, vinyl, foils, fabrics, and more. Embossing is a breeze. Its three-inch by six-inch platform cuts and embosses small designs, perfect for educators with a lot students. The Gemini Go is compatible with most embossing folders and metal dies. Compact and portable, it easily moves from table to table and takes up minimal storage space. Included: two cutting plates, one metal cutting plate, one magnetic shim, one plastic shim, rubber embossing mat, and power cable.

4. Sizzix Manual Die Cutting & Embossing Machine Are you a printmaker looking for an excellent crank die cutter that also functions as a small press? Sizzux is for you. It works with most dies and embossing folders, with a variety of materials. Pressure is applied via a roller and crank, and this machine works great for printing small relief prints. Its platform is six inches wide and great for creating small works or for shapes for collage. Included are one extended platform, one pair of standard cutting pads, a set of dies, one embossing folder, and cardstock.