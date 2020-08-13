The Best Double-Pointed Needles for Knitting in the Round

Double-pointed knitting needles can be intimidating, even for experienced knitters. Unlike single-pointed needles, they come in sets of four or five, so you’re keeping track of at least eight points at once. These tools, however, can greatly expand your knitting repertoire, as they let you knit tubular pieces—knitting in the round, in knitters’ parlance. They also let you knit tubes with smaller circumferences (a limitation of circular needles). Browse our choices below, and you’ll quickly be on your way to making mittens, gloves, sleeves, hats, and more.

1. ChiaoGoo Double Point Needles These metal needles from popular brand ChiaoGoo are affordable, easy to use, and long-lasting. Made of stainless steel, they are manufactured with a particular satin-like finish that leaves them smooth but not slippery, allowing you to pick up stitches with ease, without quickly dropping them. Each end is satisfyingly pointy but won’t hurt, if you accidentally poke yourself. The needles are also laser etched with their size so you can always be sure you’re picking up the right ones. Buy: ChiaoGoo Double Point Needles $10.49 Buy it

2. Knitter’s Pride Double Pointed Knitting Needles Stylish and functional, this option from Knitter’s Pride is a great choice for the knitter who has a large collection of needles. Made of lightweight aluminum, each pair comes in a different color, depending on its size, so you don’t have to spend a lot of time digging through your kit for the right tools. As for their performance, they feature tapered chrome-plated tips that neatly pick up stitches, and the sleek, metal shaft has a warmer touch than steel, making them a particularly comfortable choice for long knitting sessions. Buy: Knitter's Pride Double Pointed Knitting Needles $9.51 Buy it

3. Boye Double-Point Knitting Needles Also made of aluminum, Boye’s needles are a fantastic option for beginners. They are affordable, consistent in structure, and slick but not slippery. If you’re just learning how to hold needles, these will help prevent dropped stitches and help you build up speed without splitting your yarn. Keep in mind, though, these aren’t the most durable needles: After frequent use, you might find their finishes wearing and the shafts starting to bend. Buy: Boye Double-Point Knitting Needles $5.03 Buy it

4. Clover Takumi Knitting Needles Many knitters favor bamboo needles, as they have slightly more friction than metal ones, helping to avoid yarn slippage. Clover’s Takumi line features carefully sourced bamboo from Japan that is polished and shaped: the results are lightweight, uniformly smooth, and pleasing to the eye. Each needle features beautifully tapered tips that pick up stitches without splitting or losing them. Note that these are relatively short needles—just five inches long—which makes them a perfect length for knitting socks, but knitters with large hands might find them challenging to hold. Buy: Clover Takumi Knitting Needles $7.75 Buy it