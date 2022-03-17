For Fuss-Free Adhering, Consider These Best Double-Sided Tapes

When you need an adhesive you can use with the least amount of fuss, look to good old-fashioned double-sided tape. While some have a paper backing, others come in fancy dispensers, and some more strongly resemble gel rather than tape, the job remains the same: to hold fast and take the place of glue, nails, or screws. Whether you are working on a home decor project or scrapbooking your way through the weekend, there is a double-sided tape for every artistic use—and not all are created equal. Browse our selection below to find the best one for your needs.

1. Scotch Double Sided Tape The draw of this light-duty Scotch-brand double-sided tape is its ease of application. Unlike the cumbersome rolls that you have to slice and peel, this tape is ready to roll in its own pull-and-cut dispenser. Both sides of tape are coated with exposed adhesive right off the roll, so you have to be decisive and work quickly with your taping jobs. On the other hand, you won’t have to struggle with any hard-to-remove liner before laying your artwork in place. This six-roll pack will keep your office and home well supplied. Each measures ½-inch wide and comes in a 500-inch roll. Buy: Scotch Double Sided Tape $13.13 Buy it

2. Gorilla Tough & Clear Double Sided Mounting Tape Gorilla is known for a wide range of products (including glue) delivering foolproof adhesion. And while tape is often the simplest option, it’s also sometimes the only option when it comes to adhering pieces to surfaces that you’re not able to drill a hole into. This tape will hold up to 15 pounds, making it ideal for frames, small devices, and items that you wish to mount without the fuss of a hammer and nails. It’s also moisture-resistant! The only con is that the backing tape can be a little tricky to peel off. Each roll in this two-pack features 60 inches of tape measuring one inch wide. Buy: Gorilla Tough & Clear Double Sided Mounting Tape $12.00 Buy it

3. XFasten Double Sided Carpet Tape When you need to hold down textiles—say, for creating and holding seams, stabilizing fabric tears, or preventing a studio carpet from sliding—consider a heavy-duty roll of XFasten tape. This affordably priced roll is strong enough to keep even the heaviest of area rugs in place, even if you’re a performer who dances and twirls across its stage. What’s more, it has great adhesion to smooth and rough surfaces alike, making it ideal for home decor projects. And when you’re ready to move that item you’ve so carefully taped in place, the tape peels right off with no residue left behind—nor will it rip away fibers from the fuzziest or furriest material. Each roll holds 30 yards of two-inch-wide tape. Buy: XFasten Double Sided Carpet Tape $14.99 Buy it

4. AJ Sign World Premium Double-Sided Adhesive For any project for which archival quality is a concern, use an acid-free tissue tape like this one from AJ Sign World. Whether you’re adhering paper to the backs of frames or mounting a collage to a backing board, this transfer tape will ensure the longevity of your artwork. A handheld tape, it tears with ease so no pair of scissors is needed. Translucent and ultra-thin—with a thickness of just 0.09 mm—this tape applies ultraflat to essentially remain undetectable under all papers. Note that it is permanent, so take your time with placement. Notably, it’s available in lots of widths, between one to a whopping 11 inches. Buy: AJ Sign World Premium Double-Sided Adhesive $7.99 Buy it