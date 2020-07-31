The Best Drafting Brushes for Sweeping Away Debris

Clear your workspace of debris, rid your sculptures of shavings, and clean graphite dust and eraser bits from your drawings (without smudging!) with a drafting brush. Drafting brushes come in many shapes and sizes, but most have a wooden handle and either natural or synthetic fiber bristles. Useful for everything from cleaning a computer keyboard to clearing pages of stray media, a drafting brush helps keep both your work and your workspace pristine. Browse our selection of the best options below.

1. Mr. Pen Drafting Brush This product has all you need to erase, clean, and refine. In addition to a drafting brush, this three-piece set includes an eraser shield and a hard vinyl eraser. The high-performance brush is made with a hardwood handle molded for a comfortable grip and stiff horsehair bristles that won’t bend out of shape. The stainless steel eraser shield facilitates controlled and precise erasing, and the vinyl eraser removes pencil marks without leaving a trace. Buy: BUY NOW $7.99 Buy it

2. Da Vinci Dusting Brush This brush is manufactured with certified green processes and materials, including a sustainable wood handle made in Germany. Featuring extra-soft white goat hair and a lacquered finish, this brush looks great and works even better. If an extra-soft brush isn’t right for you, stiffer versions are also available with brown horsehair, painter’s broom fibers, or white synthetic bristles. Buy: BUY NOW $13.58 Buy it

3. Alvin Mini Dusting Brush This diminutive dusting brush comes in a portable size and at a great price. The horsehair bristles strike a good balance between stiffness and flex and won’t bend out of shape. Designed to keep you working longer, the smooth hardwood handle features an ergonomic curve for a comfortable grip. Buy: BUY NOW $6.95 Buy it

4. Weiler Counter Duster For a brush with more surface area, choose this “block style” tool. You can use it for a deep clean: The synthetic bristles resist water and wear and are split-tipped to remove fine dirt and dust. Ideal for cleaning everything from tiny particles to heavy debris, this bench brush has you covered for a range of tasks. Buy: BUY NOW $10.55 Buy it