The Best Drafting Kits for Accurate Blueprints and Precise Angles

Comprising an array of tools from compasses to rulers, drafting kits include implements that you need to create precise blueprints and geometric compositions. It’s important you do your research to find the set that most suits your needs. Browse our selection of the best options below.

1. Westcott Architectural Drafting Set This 15-piece kit is ideal for students and beginning artists. It includes a mechanical pencil, a plastic compass, a French curve, an erasing shield, a pencil sharpener, an eraser, a drafting brush, drafting dots, two triangle rulers, a protractor, and two straight rulers. You can easily store and transport your tools in a handy zippered pouch. Buy: BUY NOW $19.86 Buy it

2. Ferocious Viking Protractor and Compass Set This 16-piece set comes complete with a compass, four mechanical and manual pencils, extra lead, two triangular rulers, a straight edge, a protractor, a pencil sharpener, an eraser, and a lead pointer. The compass has its own carrying case, and there’s a zippered pouch to store and carry the rest of the tools. Buy: BUY NOW $19.99 Buy it

3. Maped Helix USA Geometry 10 Piece Set A basic, affordable option, this 10-piece kit comes in a clear plastic carrying case and includes two compasses, two triangle rulers, a protractor, a straight edge, a pencil sharpener, and an eraser. The compasses are ergonomically designed for a comfortable grip and easy manipulation. The compass has a universal holder that works with any standard-size pencil or pen, and the lead-pointed compass comes with replacement tips. Buy: BUY NOW $8.99 Buy it

4. Mr. Pen Geometry Set This drafting kit, like other options, comes with two compasses—a universal pencil-holder study compass and a lead-tipped graphic compass—setting you up for a range of tasks. This kit also has a ruler, pencils, two protractors, two triangles, an eraser, and a sharpener. One protractor is designed with a swing arm so you can make ultra-accurate angle measurements. Buy: BUY NOW $9.99 Buy it