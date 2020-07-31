The Best Drafting Lamps for Shedding Light on Your Work

Bright ideas deserve a bright light. Illuminate your work space with a good drafting lamp, which helps you see your work better and keeps your eyes from getting fatigued. Drafting lamps differ from regular lamps in that they usually use LEDs and have an adjustable arm. To help you select the proper light for your work space, we’ve rounded up our picks of the best options out there.

1. Phive LED Desk Lamp This high-performing lamp emits light without any glare, ghost, or flicker. It clamps onto the side of your table or desk for a secure hold, and the stepless dimming mechanism allows you to adjust the brightness to exactly the level you desire. Completely adjustable, the lamp has a 180-degree swivel capacity and a jointed arm that allows a range of heights. The LED bulb is designed for longevity; it will last for 50,000 hours and uses 20 percent of the energy that an incandescent bulb does. Buy: BUY NOW Buy it

2. TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp Ideal for reading, working, and studying, this lamp shines a flicker-free light with a choice of five color modes and seven brightness levels. Tilt the head or the base, or both, up to 135 degrees, and swivel the head up to 90 degrees. This LED lamp conserves energy and frees you from frequent bulb changes. The built-in USB port at the base allows you to charge your phone while you work. Buy: BUY NOW $43.99 Buy it

3. Globe Electric Architect Lamp If you’re looking for a low-priced option for the student in your family, choose this product. The fully adjustable lamp attaches to a desk via a clamp with a strong grip, and its spring-loaded arm allows the user to direct light wherever it’s needed most. The on/off switch is conveniently located at the top of the shade, and the extra-long, 6-foot cord allows maximum mobility. The 10-watt LED has a life of 25,000 hours, so you won’t have to worry about changing the bulb for a very long time. Buy: BUY NOW $23.69 Buy it

4. IKEA FORSA Work Lamp This classic steel lamp comes in an attractive shade of blue or green. Both the arm and the shade are adjustable, so you can get direct light to go exactly where you want it. The retro design makes for a great look on any desk, and the cord measures almost 6 feet for easy positioning. Buy: BUY NOW Buy it