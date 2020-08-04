Create Drawings and Blueprints for Hours On End With the Best Drafting Tables

Work smarter, not harder. Drafting tables, specially designed for executing high-quality blueprints, designs, and drawings, keep you working for longer periods of time. Most have a work surface that tilts up to about a 45-degree angle to reduce neck strain and improve posture. Drafting tables are an investment, however, so it’s important to know what options are available. Browse our selection of the best picks below.

1. SD Studio Designs 2 Piece Drafting Table This two-piece work table comes with a padded stool, three drawers offering plenty of storage space, and a tilting top with a pencil ledge. The tabletop surface measures 36 by 24 inches and tilts up to 40 degrees. The pencil ledge keeps your supplies from falling off the table and adjusts to either slide or lock in place. This drafting table is made of durable heavy gauge steel made to last.

2. Zeny Height Adjustable Drafting Desk This drafting table has both a tilting tabletop and a flat countertop space located underneath. The body of the desk is made of steel, and the tabletop of engineered wood. The top measures 34 by 24 inches and tilts up to 45 degrees. There's plenty of space for supplies provided by two storage drawers, a pen container, and a pencil ledge. Telescoping legs allow you to adjust the table's height, and rubber feet protect floors from damage. This product comes with a padded stool.

3. Dorel Living Drafting and Craft Desk Made of dark varnished wood, this drafting table has the look of a traditional piece of furniture. With three open shelves and two drawers, it provides plenty of storage. The table surface measures 32 by 21 inches and is adjustable up to a 45-degree angle. The tabletop is designed with a lip that keeps your supplies from rolling off.

4. Diversified Woodcrafts Drafting Table Made of solid maple, this wooden drafting table is a top choice. The tilting tabletop measures 24 by 24 inches and has a soft-close feature. Adjacent to the work space is a non-adjustable flat surface that measures 12 by 24 inches so you can keep supplies and reference materials close at hand. A large sliding drawer offers ample storage space, and rubber feet protect the floor.