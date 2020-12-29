The Best Drawing Prompts for Kids Will Inspire Creativity

Between television, video games, computers, and cell phones, it’s easy for children to get sucked into ever-mounting marathons of screen time. Lure them away from the screen and tap into their creativity with a set of drawing prompts. The best ones grab children’s attention and banish uncertainty, providing them the opportunity to tune their fine motor skills and spelunk through the depths of their imagination all at once. Find our top choices for inspiration below.

1. Art Drawing Games and Activities for Kids High-energy prompts are like a favorite teacher: Not only do they entertain, but they teach even the most restless kids simple drawing concepts. Take the Drawing Hangman game, a spelling game where each wrong letter leads to a new step of drawing a snowman from a birds-eye view. Author Rachel Goldstein runs the popular drawinghowtodraw.com website, where she offers many of her inventive prompts for free. Buy: Art Drawing Games and Activities for Kids $8.99 Buy it

2. Keep Creating: 365 Days of Drawing Prompts Sketchbook Children can tell when they’re being talked down to. This sketchbook appeals to adults as much as children (especially older kids), providing a balance of whimsy and clear guidance. Keep Creating is great for a kid who wants to draw but just needs a light nudge. Buy: Keep Creating: 365 Days of Drawing Prompts… $13.99 Buy it

3. Createures Drawing Deck Sometimes even a book of prompts starts gathering dust on the bookshelf, whether from loss of interest or because all the pages are filled. Createures’s spin is to ditch the book and go for five decks of cards that together make a wholly unique prompt. Choose a card from each deck: a small, medium, and large animal; a habitat; and an offbeat detail (think “unicorn horn” or “steampunk”). From those disparate elements, kids have to create an entirely new creature. Chances are, they’ll soon spin off from there without any prompting at all. Buy: Createures Drawing Deck Buy it

4. Draw: Creative Drawing Prompts for Kids Author Elle Simms homeschools her kids, so she knows what keeps them occupied and engaged. Her book of drawing prompts keeps things approachable and relaxed, making it perfect for a younger elementary school–aged artist. The simple pages provide a calm space for a child’s mind to run free. Buy: Draw: Creative Drawing Prompts for Kids $8.85 Buy it