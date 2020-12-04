The Best Drop Stands for Photo and Video Sets

There are always occasions when you need to position a subject against a desired background, whether that be a simple muslin cloth or a green screen. To ensure that your backdrop looks clean, uniform, and genuine, you should hang it up using a drop stand, which generally consists of a crossbar and two anchor legs. These frames are typically adjustable, so you can set them up to the proper dimensions, but not every model is built equally. Some frames can be quite flimsy and require additional support (sandbags are commonly used), but a top-quality one will stand on its own. Our picks will help you find the best one for your studio or location.

1. Savage Port-A-Stand Background Support Savage’s aluminum stand checks off all the boxes for a top-quality stand: It’s strong, easy to assemble, adjustable, and will hold up for years. Designed to support up to 25 pounds, it can be extended to a height of nine feet, seven inches, and the crossbar can stretch any length up to ten feet, seven inches wide. Twist-and-lock mechanisms add reinforcements, and the tripod legs have a large footprint for added stability. You won’t have to add extra anchors, unless you’re using it at the tallest height and draping heavy materials. Plus, it’s easy to travel with, as all the parts disassemble to fit into a carry bag. Buy: Savage Port-A-Stand Background Support $216.50 Buy it

2. Emart Backdrop Support System Kit Although less customizable and hard-wearing than Savage’s stand, Emart’s product presents a more economical option. It comes with a few accessories to help you set up the most secure backdrop possible, including spring clamps, a travel bag, and two sandbags, if you need extra support. The stand itself is made of an aluminum alloy and features two crossbar pieces that allow you to choose from sixth widths between five feet and ten feet. You can also adjust the height between 2.6 feet and seven feet—just the right size for full-length portraits. Buy: Emart Backdrop Support System Kit $46.90 Buy it

3. Kshioe Adjustable Backdrop Support System Kshioe’s stand is not the sturdiest stand you can buy, but for its price, it offers pretty good support and versatility. You can adjust the aluminum alloy frame to a height between 2.7 feet and 6.5 feet, but the width is a bit more limiting, as you reduce or add length—with a range of 4.5 feet and 9.8 feet—by taking away or adding sections. The components are very light, which is convenient for packing up and carrying, but once assembled, they will be able to support only lighter materials, like paper and canvas. Buy: Kshioe Adjustable Backdrop Support System $29.99 Buy it

4. Westcott X-Drop Backdrop Kit If you primarily shoot individual portraits, we recommend Westcott’s model, which allows you to set up a compact photo studio in less than a minute. Made of a heavy-duty aluminum, the telescopic beams open to form an X-shaped frame, which has grommets for attaching a backdrop up to five feet by seven feet large. We also like that this is an incredibly lightweight accessory, weighing less than three pounds, and it can be folded to fit into a carry bag. It does feel a little flimsy, but as long as you set it up properly, it should serve you well. Buy: Westcott X-Drop Backdrop Kit $119.90 Buy it