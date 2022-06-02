The Best Dry Erase Markers for the Studio, Classroom, and Office

Say goodbye to the days of dusty chalkboards and hello to the glories of dry erase. Dry-erase boards have become a staple in homes, schools, and offices, making dependable dry-erase markers must-haves. In the classroom, teachers hoard and treasure them. On the job, workers use them to quickly communicate ideas in meetings. Kids love to draw and write with them. While most dry-erase markers are made for whiteboards, you can also find dry-erase markers specially designed for use on glass. Perfect for brainstorming sessions in glass-walled offices, as well as writing on glass boards, windows, and mirrors, these markers lay down smooth, vivid color on glass without beading or streaking. Browse our selection of dry-erase markers for glass, below.

1. Arteza Glass Board Dry Erase Markers Arteza’s 10-pack of glass board dry-erase markers write smoothly, not only on glass but also on a range of nonporous surfaces such as traditional whiteboards. But what sets them at the top of our list is the range of colors, which come in sophisticated shades of red, blue, green, and purple, plus black. Don’t worry about the tips wearing down: each set of markers comes with 10 extra tips and a set of tweezers to make replacement easy. These markers are nontoxic, quick-drying, and have a low odor to boot. Buy: Arteza Glass Board Dry Erase Markers $29.99 Buy it

2. U Brands Liquid Glass Board Dry Erase Markers U Brands’ bullet-tip dry-erase markers come in a set of 12, with six colors including black and white. The other four—blue, orange, pink, and green—are bright and opaque. Each is nontoxic and low odor and makes a bold, clean mark on glass and dry-erase surfaces. What makes them stand out from the competition is their design: Markers feature a built-in eraser that is convenient for corrections while you write. Plus, they won’t roll off a flat surface, thanks to the contoured shape of their caps. Buy: U Brands Liquid Glass Board Dry Erase Markers $16.85 Buy it

3. Expo Dry Erase Neon Markers Expo’s basic five-pack of dry-erase markers offers consistent, dependable ink in amazing saturated colors. This pack features unique neon colors that work on both clear and darker glass surfaces. The ink is low odor, crisp, and vivid—your text and drawings will be easy to read from a distance. The chunky bullet tip creates thick, bold lines and won’t wear out quickly. Buy: Expo Dry Erase Neon Markers $8.98 Buy it

4. Pentel Maxiflo Liquid Ink Specifically designed for whiteboards and glass boards, Pentel’s liquid ink markers lay down a smooth, consistent line that won’t smudge or streak. They last three times longer than the company’s standard dry-erase marker and are equipped with a push button at the top that pumps fresh ink into the nib if it dries out—a useful innovation for those who tend to leave the caps off their pens. The ink is highly pigmented and easy to wipe off glass with a dry cloth or a board eraser. This minimalist set of four medium-point, bullet-tip markers in basic red, green, blue, and black comes in a handy holder with an eraser. Buy: Pentel Maxiflo Liquid Ink $22.99 Buy it