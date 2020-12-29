The Best Drying Racks for Artworks of Various Mediums and Sizes

A drying rack is great to have on hand if you’re using wet media to produce works on paper more quickly than they can dry, or if you’re in a setting, such as a classroom or a screen-printing studio, where works are created in large numbers. In any event, a drying rack not only separates each piece so it can air-dry easily, but also acts as a space-efficient storage unit, a plus in small and large spaces alike. These racks differ in capacity, size, and portability. Ahead, browse our roundup of favorites to pick the one that’s best for you.

1. Creative Mark Stack-N-Dry Rack Each of the 20 shelves in this drying rack measures a generous 23.75 by 15.25 inches, and the shelves are spring-loaded, meaning that they will stay raised without your holding them up. The rack is made of metal that’s poly-coated to prevent rusting. Though it weighs 28 pounds—a bit on the heavy side—it comes with two caster wheels so you can tip it at an angle and move it around without much effort. Buy: Creative Mark Stack-N-Dry Rack $220.49 Buy it

2. Sprogs Art Drying Rack If you want vertical storage with a small footprint, this is the drying rack for you. It measures just 17.5 by 14.5 inches but rises to more than three feet. It has 25 trays that are made of durable alloy steel, and it is easily moveable, mounted atop four pivoting plastic wheels. Buy: Sprogs Art Drying Rack $122.86 Buy it

3. Copernicus Drying Rack This drying rack is aimed right at teachers and art instructors, because each of the rack spacers between shelves can be personalized with a student’s name. (Of course, the space can also be used for other kinds of labeling in a single user’s studio.) The rack is on lockable casters, which allows easy movement around the classroom. It measures 25 inches deep by 26.5 inches wide by 33.5 inches high (when closed). Included are 20 spring-loaded racks spaced 2 inches apart. There is even a paint drip tray at the bottom to keep the classroom floor clean. Buy: Copernicus Drying Rack $281.52 Buy it

4. Gran Adell Easy-Ship Drying Rack This tall, capacious drying rack is a great choice for artists who are printing or painting in quantity and need a lot of drying or storage space without giving up a lot of real estate in the studio. This rack has a whopping 40 separate shelves, each measuring 18 by 24 inches, and it stands 44 inches high. There are four swivel casters at the base for easy moving. A Tray-Lock system keeps shelves suspended once lifted so that you have both hands free to handle and place your art; a simple tug brings the shelves back down. While this rack is certainly a splurge, it’s supremely helpful in a studio where space is at a premium. Buy: Gran Adell Easy-Ship Drying Rack $540.00 Buy it