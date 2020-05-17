We’ve found the Best Dual-Action Gravity Feed Airbrush Kit

Airbrushing is a more precise mode of painting without a brush than spray-painting. There are many types of airbrushes, all of which push paint through a thin needle nozzle so paint mists over your painting surface. A dual-action gravity feed is a special kind of airbrush with a trigger mechanism that allows you to control both the paint volume and airflow. When you push the trigger down, air passes through, and when you pull the trigger back, paint flows through the needle. The amount of pressure you apply when pushing down or back controls the volume. “Gravity feed” simply means that the paint reservoir is located at the top of the airbrush. Gravity pulls paint down from this reservoir into the mixing chamber, where the paint is atomized to a mist. Airbrushes are great for photo retouching, auto graphics, temporary tattoos, cake decorating, fine art, illustrations, and nail art. (Please use a different gun for decorating cakes, if you also use your airbrush for painting!) Browse our selection of dual-action gravity airbrush kits below to find the best product for you.

1. Master Airbrush Multi-Purpose Airbrushing System

Master Airbrush’s airbrush comes with a portable mini air compressor and guide to airbrushing. The fluid reservoir holds 1/3-ounces of paint, and the 0.3-millimeter fluid tip delivers precise spraying action. The lightweight air compressor works at a maximum of 25 psi and produces 15 psi air pressure on demand. The air-on-demand feature automatically shuts off when the air isn’t in use. With detailed instructions on how to operate and care for it, this basic model is perfect for beginners.

2. Zeny Professional Airbrush System

Zeny’s airbrush set features a dual-action trigger and air compressor with a six-foot hose. The paint reservoir holds 1/3 fluid ounce of paint and the nozzle measures 0.3 millimeters for a precise spray pattern. This airbrush kit fits comfortably on a worktable and has a built-in handle so it’s easily transportable. This affordable set is a good choice for first-time airbrushers; those who do a lot of airbrushing may want to pick one of our upgrades below.

3. Paasche TG-100D Airbrush and Compressor Package

Paasche, which celebrated its 100th year in 2004, is the go-to brand for a step up from the basics. Proudly made in Kenosha, Wisconsin, their high-quality tools are a great upgrade for those who want to graduate from the basics. This set includes an airbrush that is both double action and gravity feet, a compressor, and a cleaning kit. The airbrush comes with three different head sizes (0.25mm, 0.38mm, and 0.66mm), making it suitable for most applications, and the compressor is lightweight and quiet. This airbrush will handle any medium you want to throw at it, including both water-based and solvent-based paints.

4. Iwata Airbrush Set

Iwata is known for quality products, and this complete set is everything an artist could want. It comes with an Iwata airbrush with two cup sizes and a Neo compressor. It also includes three colors of opaque acrylic airbrush solution and a 1-fluid-ounce bottle of Medea airbrush cleaner. Suitable for both beginning airbrushers and serious hobbyists, the system features three air compression speeds. This kit is compact and easily transportable, perfect for the artist on the go.

5. Grex Airbrush Combo Kit

This combo kit, from a company renowned for its state-of-the-art tools, is for serious airbrushers. The kit’s compressor comes complete with moisture trap, pressure gauge, and air regulator and is one of the quietest available for its size. The airbrush, with its distinctive ergonomic handle, is comfortable to hold for long periods, is easy to control, and delivers a smooth, consistent spray every time. The set comes with 2ml, 7ml, and 15ml gravity cups as well as a side siphon with 30ml bottle, for converting to side feed . An air control valve, air hose, 1-ounce bottle of black paint, and instructional DVD are also included. Though this set is marketed as a tool for experts, it is easy for even beginners to master.