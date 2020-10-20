Create Homemade Accessories with the Best Elastic String for Jewelry Making

Great for stretchy bracelets, rings, and other jewelry items, elastic cording gives you an easy and convenient way to string beads. For durability and strength, it is best to choose the thickest elastic string that will fit through your selected beads—or fit when doubled when using a beading needle. Our picks below will help you find the best elastic string for your jewelry-making projects.

1. Stretch Magic Beading Cord This super-sturdy, 1-millimeter spandex cord comes on a 16-foot roll. Thick enough to use without a needle, it holds its shape to smoothly pass through beads. The clear cording will disappear underneath beading, and it knots easily for a secure and durable hold. Buy: Stretch Magic Beading Cord $6.99 Buy it

2. Beadaholique Beadsmith Opelon Elastic White Beading Cord This thinner, 0.77-millimeter elastic cord is suitable for use with small beads and can be easily threaded onto a needle to string delicate beadwork quickly. Made from Lycra spandex, the clear cord is super stretchy and won’t lose its elasticity, and it can be knotted securely. It’s less ideal for heavy beads or anything with a rough edge. Buy: Beadaholique Beadsmith Opelon Elastic White… $8.99 Buy it

3. Darice Elastic Cord Darice offers this thicker, 2-millimeter elastic cord made from polyester-covered rubber. With a soft feel and a good amount of stretch, the cord comes on a 216-foot spool and can be used for making jewelry, binding journals, securing face masks, and more. Suitable for use with large beads, this is a great choice for kids’ projects since the thickness of the cord is easy for small hands to manipulate. Buy: Darice Elastic Cord $14.97 Buy it

4. Mandala Crafts Elastic Cord Mandala’s round, 1-millimeter cord is made from braided rubber wrapped in a nylon-polyester fabric. It comes on a generous, 327-foot spool and is available in 18 different colors to match any project. While this cord has less snap-back than some of the other options listed here, it is a soft and flexible cording that will offer a gentle amount of tension. Buy: Mandala Crafts Elastic Cord $9.99 Buy it