The Best Electric Erasers Are Efficient and Easy

Whether you erase to revise, refine, or restart, your task can be a lot simpler with the help of an electric eraser. Typically battery powered, these handheld tools can move faster than the human hand, wiping away marks quickly and neatly. Often they can get rid of not only pencil marks but also colored pencils and other tough pigments. Plus, using one will save your finger and wrist joints from fatigue and aches. Ready to ditch your manual eraser? Browse our favorite electric models below.

1. Derwent Battery Operated Eraser Derwent’s battery-powered eraser is easy to control, efficient, and responsive. Its rubber nibs are small enough to remove details, but they can also travel over large areas without wearing down quickly. Whether you use this eraser on graphite, charcoal, or colored pencil, it is capable of removing marks cleanly without damaging the paper surface, and it doesn’t skip as you use it. We also like that the tool responds nicely to the pressure of your hand, so you can erase just a top layer to create soft effects. It runs on two AAA batteries. Buy: Derwent Battery Operated Eraser $11.50 Buy it

2. Mont Marte Electric Eraser Mont Marte’s eraser is a close second to Derwent’s tool in terms of performance—and it’s a few dollars less expensive. Also powered by two AAA batteries, it moves steadily along the page with minimal vibration and responds well to your touch; it’s also very quiet. Dark and heavy markings can be removed with little effort, and refining marks is a breeze. We only wish they’d upgrade the black plastic body, which feels a little cheap. Buy: Mont Marte Electric Eraser $9.99 Buy it

3. Artecho Electric Eraser If you prefer to not deal with buying new batteries every time your eraser runs out of power, go with Artecho’s model. It is rechargeable via a USB cable, with each charge lasting for a good number of rigorous erasing sessions. Its head accommodates both 5-millimeter and 2.3-millimeter erasers that are easily interchangeable. But the motor isn’t as smooth-running as our top two picks, with a more noticeable vibration that can be irksome. Buy: Artecho Electric Eraser Buy it

4. Sakura SumoGrip Electric Eraser It might sound absurd to spend close to $40 on an eraser, but the SumoGrip is worth every penny. This battery-operated tool is powerful, erasing more cleanly than the competition while requiring less pressure. Wipe away graphite and charcoal with ease, or use a lighter tough to blend markings without damaging the base paper. Despite this eraser’s strong motor, it produces virtually no wobble. Its light, rounded body feels natural in the hand and doesn’t cause fatigue even for long periods of use. Buy: Sakura SumoGrip Electric Eraser $32.94 Buy it