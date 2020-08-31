The Best Embossing Powders for Unique Finishes to Your Artworks

Embossing adds extra pizzazz to drawings, prints, paintings, note cards, and handmade books. Embossing powders are available in a rainbow of colors and a variety of finishes, from matte to glossy to metallics to glittery. There are three basic kinds: fine, regular, and ultra thick. Regular is a good size for most embossing; fine is best for thin lines; thick is best for pointillist effects and large areas. The basic embossing tools are paper, embossing ink, embossing powder, and a heat gun—once you have these, you’re good to go. But of course you can never have enough embossing powder!

1. Wow Embossing Powder Clear Gloss Do you love adding a subtle layer of shine to your artwork? Wow's clear gloss fine powder applies evenly to detailed lines and large shapes, clinging well to embossing ink. With heat, the result is a transparent raised layer—your colors and marks will truly shine! Another option is to mix the powder with pigment or mica for your desired colors. This package includes a generous amount of powder for hours of art making. Nontoxic and acid-free, this powder is safe to use and won't yellow your paper with time.

2. Ranger Clear Embossing Powder Are you looking for a subtle, clear yet glossy, embossing powder to accentuate the details of your work? The individual grains of Ranger's powder are superfine for precision line work. The powder clings to the thinnest line, embellishing exquisite details. It also uniformly melts and sticks to paper, for refined finishes and color that pops. It covers ink well and adds a protective coat; ink doesn't bleed into the heated liquid powder. Safe and nontoxic, it conforms to ASTM D4236. Ranger's powders are available in a wide range of colors and finishes.

3. Stampendous Assorted Embossing Powder Eager students want options, and Stampendous's set of embossing powders feature 14 eye-popping colors. Once heated and set, a glossy finish is added to drawings and works on paper. Its glorious colors melt quickly without clumping. You'll need to experiment with layering the embossing powders over drawn and painting colors; most colors are vibrant but some show up better than others. Perfect for use at art centers or during sip-and-draw events.

4. Stamp A Mania World's Greatest Embossing Powder Refined, luxurious embossed finishes may be achieved with Stamp A Mania's set of essential colors. The set includes vibrant glossy black-and-white, glittery gold and silver, and high-gloss clear powders. The powders are easy to use, adhering well to embossing inks. The results are dramatic, adding classy embellishment to line work and precise areas within art. Safe and nontoxic, these powders conform to ASTM D4236.