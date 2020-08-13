The Best Embroidery Floss for Vibrant Creations

A stitch in time saves nine. Do your research on the best thread before you start your embroidery or friendship-bracelet project. Embroidery floss is a special thread made up of six twisted fine cotton strands. Easily parse out one or a few of the threads to adjust the thickness for patterns that require threads of different widths. Packaged in small bundles called skeins, each skein includes eight meters of floss. Available in a kaleidoscope of colors, embroidery floss leaves you spoiled for choice. Browse our roundup of the best options below.

1. LE PAON Embroidery Floss This 240-piece pack includes 120 colors, with two skeins of each shade. The vibrant shades have been colorfast tested and won’t fade or bleed in direct sunlight or hot water. The cotton thread is shiny and strong, and the vast color spread allows for wide-ranging ombre effects and detailed shading. Buy: LE PAON Embroidery Floss $20.99 Buy it

2. Mira HandCrafts Rainbow Color Embroidery Floss This option includes 105 cotton skeins in 35 colors. With three skeins of each color, there’s plenty of material to cover large areas in the same shade. Each color matches a shade on the DMC floss color chart, so you can easily identify the true thread tone. Great for beginners, this set comes complete with 10 embroidery needles and a threader, packed in one convenient storage case. Buy: Mira HandCrafts Rainbow Color Embroidery Floss $12.97 Buy it

3. ATDAWN Rainbow Color Embroidery Threads While the threads above are made of 100% cotton, this floss is composed of a poly-cotton blend. Smooth and silky, the poly blend thread is stronger, more flexible, and shinier than all-cotton floss. Each skein in this pack of 100 is a different color of the rainbow. Every color corresponds to a hue on the DMC floss color chart, which makes for easy identification and selection. Buy: ATDAWN Rainbow Color Embroidery Threads $9.99 Buy it

4. New Brothread Polyester Embroidery Thread Kit This pack of premium-quality polyester thread comes with 63 spools of assorted colors. Specially manufactured to use in conjunction with an embroidery machine, this thread has a lower risk of breaking, fraying, looping, and puckering. Each spool is a different color and corresponds to a shade on the included color chart. Rigorously tested for colorfastness, the dyed thread stands up to sunlight and hot water. The spools arrive nicely organized and come with embroidery stabilizers, bobbin threads, and threading tools, such as spool huggers, bobbin holders, bobbin clamps, and thread stands. Buy: New Brothread Polyester Embroidery Thread Kit $42.99 Buy it