The Best Embroidery Machines for Achieving Intricate Designs

A stitch a day keeps the boredom away. Step up your embroidery game with an embroidery machine. Embroidery machines open up a whole new world of possibilities beyond hand-embroidering designs. Many embroidery machines are computerized and use an LCD screen for stitch and design selection, so you can personalize textiles with the click of a button. With such a range of machines available, it’s important you know what you’re getting before you choose. Browse our selection of the best options below.

1. Brother Embroidery Machine This popular home embroidery model is an advanced machine with over 100 built-in stitches. Brother touts this machine as having unlimited design options, and in fact this rings true. Equipped with a USB port and plenty of memory, you can both import and save embroidery designs. The large five-by-seven-inch stitching area allows for larger designs and lettering, and you can combine designs without re-hooping. With specs like an automatic needle threader, LED light and LCD touchscreen, this machine clinches the top spot on our list. Buy: Brother Embroidery Machine $1,263.94 Buy it

2. Janome Embroidery and Sewing Machine Whether you’re looking to quilt, sew, or embroider, this machine does it all. Designed for serious sewers, this computerized machine helps you tackle any project. The variable zigzag allows for free motion quilting, and the embroidery component includes hundreds of built-in stitches and design patterns. With ten LED lights in five locations, this machine makes for a well-lit workspace. The USB port and real-time PC connection makes uploading and storing designs easy, and the large LCD screen allows you to fully edit and customize patterns on the machine itself. Equipped with a host of sewing accessories, including replacement feet, this machine is the full monty. Buy: Janome Embroidery and Sewing Machine Buy it

3. Brother Sewing and Embroidery Machine Another combination machine, this tool excels both at sewing and embroidery. With a large LCD touchscreen and embroidery area and more built-in designs than you’ll ever need, this tool is high tech and well equipped to execute myriad patterns. As an added bonus, this machine comes with ten built-in styles of one-step buttonholes, and you can even create your own custom stitches and save them to the machine’s storage. With free-motion sewing and quilting via the drop-feed feature, this machine does it all. An automatic needle threader and LED light round out the specialty features, and the machine comes with an array of necessary sewing accessories. Buy: Brother Sewing and Embroidery Machine $1,699.00 Buy it

4. Janome Four-Needle Embroidery Machine The most expensive option on this list, Janome’s machine falls between an at-home machine and a more commercial tool. The first home machine to use four needles, this embroiderer allows you to set up one project and then move on to another job while the machine completes the first. Equipped with computer connectivity, you can import your own designs via USB port and see exactly what the embroidery will look like via a clear five-inch LCD screen. With a speed of 880 stitches per minute, this tool gets the job done fast. Buy: Janome Four-Needle Embroidery Machine $4,999.00 Buy it