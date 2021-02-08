The Best Epoxy Resin Molds for Crafting Accessories and Objects

Resin accessories and decorative items are in like they haven’t been since the sixties. From hair clips and jewelry to coasters and paperweights, the super-versatile hardening plastic can contain glitter, dyes, and even pressed flowers—really, anything your heart desires. It works beautifully with silicone molds, air drying to a sturdy hardness and easily popping out, making cleanup easy. If you want to try your hand at your own accessories or make elements for a multimedia collage, review our roundup of the best molds for epoxy resin below.

1. West Bay Resin Molds West Bay’s mold kit makes an array of items that you’ll actually use (or that your loved ones will appreciate receiving). The set is a winner due to the variety of mold shapes—there are 10 in all—and the durable silicone that they’re made of. It includes fewer extras than other kits, but it does include a silicone mixing cup, which circumvents the need for lots of disposable cups, as well as a supply of mixing sticks and droppers. Buy: West Bay Resin Molds $17.83 Buy it

2. Prima Redesign Botanical Floral Mould The subtle details in this mold from Prima result in beautiful and realistic flower and leaf appliqués that work perfectly as accent pieces you can add to any project. The delicate touches—like realistically asymmetrical petals and unopened buds as well as flowers in full bloom—make this product stand out from lower-quality molds. Buy: Prima Redesign Botanical Floral Mould $17.49 Buy it

3. Augshy Silicone Jewelry Molds and Tools For jewelry making, this huge kit covers everything you need. You’ll find molds for pendants, bracelets, rings, and earrings, plus 12 types of glitter, pipettes, eye pins, stirrers, and even a hand drill to easily make holes wherever you need them. As you might expect, the hand drill is not as high-quality as others that you can buy, but it works well enough, and you can always buy more drill bits. Buy: Augshy Silicone Jewelry Molds and Tools $13.95 Buy it

4. Sculpey Flexible Push Mold-Whimsy With epoxy resin, you aren’t limited to kits specifically marketed for that purpose. Any silicone mold will do, and this whimsical set from Sculpey is a first-rate choice. The kit makes one-sided appliques in shapes including butterfly and angel wings, a mermaid tail, hearts, and a moon face to embellish jewelry, trinket boxes, and much more. Buy: Sculpey Flexible Push Mold-Whimsy $14.48 Buy it