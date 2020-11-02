The Best Fabric Crayons for Striking Designs

Fabric markers are the best-known way to decorate fabric by hand, but did you know there are fabric crayons that can be used much the same way? True, you can use fabric crayons to draw on white paper, then iron the image onto fabric, but the effect will be much more subtle than drawing directly on your cloth. One of the best ways to use fabric crayons is to apply them directly to damp fabric, then blend with a finger. The result looks soft and painted-on but without the bulk of actual paint. Bring out your inner Monet with these five best fabric crayon options.

1. Pentel Arts Fabric Fun Pastels Art studio staple Pentel has one of the most elegant and highly pigmented fabric crayons on the market. Colors go on smooth and bold, and the sophisticated packaging elevates them from the typical crayon-box mess. Impressively, despite their strong color, mistakes can effectively be washed out before the colors are heat set with an iron. Buy: Pentel Arts Fabric Fun Pastels $7.59 Buy it

2. Tulip Fabric Crayons One problem with fabric crayons is that you have to press hard to get the color to transfer, which often leads to the frustration of breaking them. Tulip solved the problem by housing the wax in a plastic marker casing, and this set would merit inclusion in our list of favorites for that alone. But they’re great all around; the downside is the limited color array of red, blue, yellow, and black. Buy: Tulip Fabric Crayons $9.30 Buy it

3. Crayola 8-Count Fabric Crayons When you hear the word crayon, chances are you think of Crayola. Who better to make fabric crayons than this tried-and-true brand? These crayons are great for classroom projects and experimentation. they work best on white fabrics and synthetic blends. Buy: Crayola 8-Count Fabric Crayons $2.92 Buy it

4. Scribbles Fabric Crayons Perfect for the crafter with many projects in mind, Scribbles fabric crayons are plentiful and come in vibrant primary and neon colors. They are nontoxic, and after heat setting, your designs will be washable and permanent. Note, however, that these crayons are thin and may break with too much pressure. Buy: Scribbles Fabric Crayons $7.86 Buy it