The Best Fabric Embellishments for Intricate Art Projects and Designs

Relish embellishment! If you’re looking to add some pizzazz to your garments or sewing projects, pick up some fabric embellishments. Fabric embellishments come in many different forms. Whether you’re a traditionalist looking for lace or a fashionista looking to bling out your projects with rhinestones, we’ve got you covered. Channel the renaissance masters and deck out your garments in pearls, sequins, and lace appliqués. Browse our roundup of the best fabric embellishments below.

1. 3D Appliqué Sew-on Patches These lace sew-on appliqué patches come mounted on a length of tulle for easy manipulation and are available in a range of fourteen colors. Featuring three-dimensional lace flowers with a rhinestone at the center and scrolling sprig leaves, this is a great choice to use on bridal garments. The lace embroidery can be cut from the tulle and arranged however you want it, and the three-dimensional flowers lend visual interest and texture. Buy: 3D Appliqué Sew-on Patches $16.99 Buy it

2. Leaf-Shape Lace Ribbon Trimming For lace trimming with an old-world feel, choose this meter-long length of lace-leaf ribbon. Featuring mint green lace leaves, each leaf is embellished with pearls and pink rosettes. Delicate and elegant, this lace trimming evokes vintage style and makes a beautiful addition to any garment. Buy: Leaf-Shape Lace Ribbon Trimming $4.49 Buy it

3. LeBeila Flat-Back Rhinestone Buttons You can use these circular, flat-back pearl embellishments either as button fastenings or simply as decoration. Designed with a pearl in the center, each unit is surrounded by a halo of sparkling rhinestones for a luxe feel. Each pack comes with ten pearl embellishments, and each is easily applied with glue to hairpins, bracelets, bags, shoes, or fabric. Use these to make a wedding bouquet brooch or as sparkling closures to a jacket or dress. Buy: LeBeila Flat-Back Rhinestone Buttons $8.29 Buy it

4. Expo International Sequin Metallic Braid Trim This polyester lace braid comes with twenty yards per pack and serves as a fantastic trim for costuming projects. Available in a variety of jewel-tone colors from scarlet to silver, this trim is hand-washable and embellished with PVC sequins. Great for theater productions, this trim packs a big punch at a low cost. Buy: Expo International Sequin Metallic Braid Trim $15.32 Buy it