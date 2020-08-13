The Best Fabric Trims for Adding a Decorative Touch to Fiber Works

Ranging from ribbons, tassels, fringe, and cording, fabric trim is a decorative embellishment used to add a finishing touch to sewing and craft projects. With a variety of styles, colors, and materials to choose from, trim can be used in home décor, upholstery, apparel, quilting, and more. Our picks below will help you find the best fabric trim for your project needs.

1. Miss Craft Floral Circle Jacquard Ribbon This floral jacquard ribbon made from quality embroidered cotton and metallic thread delivers a trim that is colorfast and high strength. With a retro design that works well for a wide range of crafts, this two-inch-wide ribbon is perfect for custom headbands, guitar straps, belts, and more. Sold on a seven-yard roll, this durable ribbon makes beautiful gift wrapping, bringing a glamorous and vintage flair to any project. Buy: Miss Craft Floral Circle Jacquard Ribbon $10.99 Buy it

2. Yalulu Mini Pom Pom Trim A fun, colorful embellishment, this pom-pom trim is the perfect edging for curtains, pillows, and other festive crafts. Sold in ten-yard rolls, the fluffy pom-poms are firmly attached––they do not dangle––to a flexible woven trim. Trim can be easily sewn to fabric edging or glued to craft projects. Buy: Yalulu Mini Pom Pom Trim $8.49 Buy it

3. Vivipa Polyester White Horsehair Braid This large 50-yard roll of polyester horsehair braid can be used to stiffen and support hem edges. A type of crinoline netting, the one-inch wide braid is washable and dry cleanable. Commonly used for bridal dresses, costumes, and hats, horsehair braid adds body without too much weight. Buy: Vivipa Polyester White Horsehair Braid $9.99 Buy it

4. Fashewelry Assorted Lace Fabric Trim This pack of ten lace trims comes in assorted colors. Packaged on two-yard rolls, the seven-eighths-inch-wide trim features self-adhesive tape on the back to easily attach to any surface. Perfect for scrapbooking and crafts, this delicate lace trim would need to be sewn to fabric, if a permanent finish were required. Buy: Fashewelry Assorted Lace Fabric Trim $12.99 Buy it