The Best Fans for Keeping Studios and Workspaces Cool

Whether you have a studio space, an art room, or simply a dining table where you make art, a good room fan can make a warm, stuffy space more comfortable for you and your art. High temperatures can slow the drying process of paints and other wet media and can even lead to melting in extreme cases. If air-conditioning isn’t in the cards, or if you’re looking to make your air conditioner more effective, a powerful room fan can keep temperatures cooler and head off unexpected consequences for your work. Keep in mind your preferences for noise, size, and power as you look through our list of top performers below.

1. Honeywell TurboForce Air Circulator Fan While turbine-shaped fans are becoming more popular due to their ability to keep the air in an entire room in constant motion, flat fans are often less obtrusive. This fan from Honeywell uses some turbo elements to provide a forceful flow of air that can be felt up to 32 feet away while maintaining a more streamlined profile. Plus, the front grille is easily removable for cleaning purposes. Buy: Honeywell TurboForce Air Circulator Fan $29.99 Buy it

2. Black + Decker Turbo Desk Fan For most spaces, this compact and quiet fan is a reliable choice at a great price. It’s not the most powerful option on the market, but it is well designed and provides a small amount of white noise, a low hum free of distracting squeaks or high-pitched “singing.” The 90 degrees of adjustable tilt and standard three speeds provide adequate control. Note that the power cord is just 5 feet long, which could be an issue where the number of outlets is limited. Buy: Black + Decker Turbo Desk Fan $23.96 Buy it

3. Amazon Basics Small Room Fan For students who need an economy option for air circulation, this small fan from Amazon’s in-house brand meets the challenge. Each of the three speeds is powerful enough to have an immediate effect on a room. The fan can be tilted to four different locked positions within a 90-degree range. For larger spaces, this fan is affordable enough to be bought in multiples. Buy: Amazon Basics Small Room Fan $14.95 Buy it

4. Lasko 3300 Wind Machine In larger spaces, the need for a powerful fan trumps the need for a quiet one. Lasko’s floor fan, made in the United States, provides impressive airflow at even the lowest of its three speed settings. It has a tilt range of 180 degrees, providing excellent control over the direction of airflow. Other small design elements make this fan stand out: the base is very sturdy, so there’s little chance it will tip over (looking at you, box fans). The handle at the top is more secure and comfortable than most. Buy: Lasko 3300 Wind Machine $46.49 Buy it