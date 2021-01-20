The Best Felt Fabric Sheets for Sewing, Multi-Media Art, and More

UPDATED (ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED MAY 1, 2020 11:01 AM)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

What’s softer than a knit but tougher than a weave? Felt. Thought to have been discovered when prehistoric people slept on and inadvertently compressed sheep’s wool, felting is a textile-making practice older than either knitting or weaving. Used for garment-making, mixed media art, and home improvement jobs alike, felt is a durable and versatile material. Finding the perfect felt fabric for your project may be as simple as browsing through our picks below.

1. ARTEZA Felt Fabric Sheets ARTEZA’s pack of 50 felt sheets includes a full spectrum of rainbow colors. Measuring 12 by 14 inches, this selection of large felt swatches also offers glitter, metallic, and neon options. Made of pressed polyester fibers, these sheets can stand up to being cut, glued, folded, ironed, and washed. While many felt sheet textiles are flimsy and soft and come apart easily, this product is super stiff and durable. Buy: ARTEZA Felt Fabric Sheets $33.29 Buy it

2. Life Glow Felt Fabric Squares If sparkle isn’t your thing, choose Life Glow’s pack of 40-piece pack of stiff polyester felt 12-by-12 inch squares. With the same spectral range as the product above, these squares are just as high quality and brightly colored. The rainbow’s at your fingertips: each solid square is a different color. Not easily torn but smooth to cut and fold, this felt is safe to iron and is non-irritative to the skin. Buy: Life Glow Felt Fabric Squares $19.99 Buy it

3. Woolous Felt Fabric Sheets The felt squares in this 28-piece pack from Woolous measure 10 by 8 inches. They’re great for covering bulletin boards, making costumes, and embroidering. The acrylic fabric is soft and pliable without being flimsy and it’s washer and iron safe. Great for projects that require multiple sheets of the same shade, this pack of felt in seven different colors has all the primary and secondary bases covered. Buy: Woolous Felt Fabric Sheets $9.99 Buy it

4. Caydo Adhesive Backed Felt Fabric Sheets For textiles with staying power, stick with Caydo’s assorted color pack of adhesive-backed felt fabric sheets. These super vibrant, super sticky sheets come are perfect for a range of projects and eliminate the need for glue. Easy to cut and customize, this felt won’t bubble once applied or leave residue when removed. Buy: Caydo Adhesive Backed Felt Fabric Sheets $18.99 Buy it