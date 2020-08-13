The Best Felting Wool for Sculpting, Sewing, and More

Softer than a knit but tougher than a weave, felt is a versatile, malleable material used for everything from sculpting to sewing. Thought to have been discovered when prehistoric hunters and gatherers inadvertently compressed sheep’s wool while they slept, felting might be one of the oldest textile-making processes. Felt needling is a beginner-friendly sculpting method, with a range of possibilities. A process by which one tangles fibers together using a barbed tool, you need a special kind of combed wool to be able to make your own felt. Available in a range of colors, there’s plenty of felting wool on the market. Browse the best options via the roundup below.

1. MOMODA Wool Yarn Featuring neutral, pastel, and bright colors, this pack of 50 felt skeins has great color variety. Soft, fluffy, and vibrant, this material is ideal for needle felting. Each color comes packaged in an individually sealed bag that keeps the material clean and protected. Equipped with all the colors of the rainbow and then some, this pack of felting wool leaves you spoiled for choice. Buy: MOMODA Wool Yarn $12.98 Buy it

2. Wistyria Editions Wool Pack This pack of eight wool spools includes sophisticated neutrals like camel, smoke, and cocoa. Made of ultra-fine 100% wool roving, the fibers are super soft and durable. Packaged in a handy resealable pouch, your material will stay in tip-top shape. Buy: Wistyria Editions Wool Pack $15.94 Buy it

3. Desert Breeze Distributing Maori Wool Available in an array of colors as well as three-pack combinations, this Maori wool skein is composed of a combination of New Zealand wools, specially blended for optimized needle felting and wet felting. Soft, vibrant, and nontoxic, each skein includes one ounce of material ethically sourced from New Zealand sheep farms with stringent animal welfare regulations. Buy: Desert Breeze Distributing Maori Wool $7.95 Buy it

4. Glaciart One Fiber Merino Wool Featuring 20 multicolored skeins per package, this merino wool is vibrant and thick. The soft material felts like a dream, and the fibers won’t shed or pill. Ethically sourced, this merino wool is acquired by free trade practices from the best sheep farms in Australia, so you can feel good about your purchase. Buy: Glaciart One Fiber Merino Wool $20.73 Buy it