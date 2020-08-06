The Best Fine Threads for Quilting, Appliqué, and More

With so many varieties of thread to choose from, it’s important to pick the right fiber, finish, and weight/thickness for your sewing and craft projects. Since fine thread won’t weigh down or add unnecessary bulk to seams, it’s an ideal choice for sewing lightweight and sheer fabrics, and is great for machine quilting, appliqué, hand piecing, and hand applique. Our picks below will help you find the best fine thread for your project.

1. Coats & Clark Dual Duty Fine Thread Ideal for sewing lingerie and bridal gowns, this 60-weight core-spun polyester thread sews pucker-free seams in lightweight and sheer fabrics. Colorfast and weather-resistant, it provides a consistent tension for low breakage and excellent stitch formation. Fine-weight thread creates delicate and strong stitches, making this a great choice for quilting, hand appliqué, piecing, and stippling. Buy: Coats & Clark Dual Duty Fine Thread $6.04 Buy it

2. WonderFil Silk-Like Thread An ultrafine, 100-weight, 2-ply cottonized polyester with a silklike finish, this thread creates nearly invisible stitching perfect for fine fabrics and delicate lace designs. Stronger than cotton thread and with negligible stretch, this thread can be used to make more stitches with less bulk. This great multipurpose thread works well for stitch in the ditch, delicate machine and hand embroidery, hand and machine appliqué, and free motion quilting. Buy: WonderFil Silk-Like Thread $14.29 Buy it

3. Clover Silk Thread With a wide variety of vibrant colors to choose from, this glossy 50-weight silk filament thread is suitable for appliqué, hand sewing, quilting, and embroidery. As a natural fiber, silk thread is very smooth and sews cleanly into light and delicate fabrics without leaving a mark. It is also very strong and flexible, with a natural sheen and a lint-free, colorfast finish. Buy: Clover Silk Thread $7.79 Buy it

4. Sulky Premium Invisible Thread A very fine 0.004 polyester monofilament thread perfect for machine quilting, invisible appliqué, and hemming. Made in Italy, this pliable thread is available in clear and smoke variations. Strong and smooth, this thread is soft enough for bedding and garments worn next to the skin. As a safer alternative to nylon, it has a higher heat tolerance and won’t melt when ironed. Buy: Sulky Premium Invisible Thread $9.31 Buy it