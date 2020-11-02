The Best Fingering Yarn for Fiber Arts

If you’re new to yarns, it’s easy to assume that fingering yarn is for finger weaving or fiber art requiring handwork. The root of the word doesn’t come from the English “finger,” but from the Old French fin grain, which translates as “fine grained.” Fingering yarn is a fine yarn, usually #1 or #2 weight—not as thin as lace yarns—but fine enough for cozy socks, hats, baby blankets, and garments. This yarn is versatile and lightweight: great for a variety of precision textile and fiber arts.

1. Knit Picks Hawthorne Kettle Dyed Fingering Weight Yarn This beautifully variegated yarn is ideal for textile applications, including weaving, knitting, and crocheting clothing and blankets. The yarn is a blend of super wash, extremely soft highland wool with polyamide, which adds stretchiness and shine. Kettle dyed by hand, each skein's vibrant colors have subtle variations in hue. It's gorgeous! This four-ply, #1-weight yarn features high twist for resiliency and bounce and is super fine for precision art and weaving. It's easy to clean too: machine wash gentle and tumble dry low.

2. Andean Sun Alpaca Yarn Blend Alpaca yarn is wonderfully fuzzy, strong yarn. AndeanSun's yarn is a luxurious blend of alpaca, wool, and acrylic fibers; a cozy yet surprisingly durable blend for such a fine yarn. It does not split easily and is precise yet fluffy. At weight #2, it is a bit thicker than most fingering yarns, which means fewer stitches per inch and faster completion times. Made from premium fibers and sustainable practices, this yarn is a joy to use whether you're weaving, creating textile art, knitting garments, or crocheting amigurumi. To clean, hand wash.

3. Lotus Yarns Five Balls Cashmere Blend Fingering Weight Yarn When educators select art supplies, they seek premium materials that are easy to work with and won't deplete budgets. Lotus Yarns' fingering weight yarn is a dreamy blend of cashmere, cotton, and natural fibers. The yarn's mercerization process ensures it retains vibrant colors through washing and wear; the process adds a beautiful sheen and tensile strength to the yarn. Available in a rainbow of colors, the versatile yarn is great for knitting, crocheting, weaving, and fiber art. Soft and comfortable to work with, it's perfect for hours of art making.

4. Mary Maxim Twinkle Yarn Acrylic yarns are known for their warmth and durability. Mary Maxim's superfine yarn is available in a rainbow of saturated, fade-resistant colors, is easy to work with, and is machine washable. The twist is not tight, which means this four-ply yarn may split. It's an excellent yarn for crocheting, weaving, and textiles; knitting with it may be more challenging because of its twist. The yarn is durable and will not lose it shape. This #1-weight yarn is perfect for precision work.