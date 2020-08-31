The Best Flower Presses for Taking Up a New Craft

Flower pressing is a timeless creative activity where plants and flowers chosen at the peak of their bloom are preserved by applying even pressure to flatten and withdraw moisture. Requiring little technical skill but a lot of patience, flower pressing is an accessible craft suitable for all ages, with the results producing beautiful and delicate botanical elements that can be used in art and craft projects. To choose a flower press, consider which size will accommodate the types of plants you wish to preserve as well as ease of use for your level of experience. Our picks below will help you find the best flower press for your project needs.

1. BestNest Nature Press This 12-inch by 18-inch press is an ideal size for larger projects and botanical specimens. With a durable MDF construction and basswood veneer that features gentle, rounded edges and plastic feet to protect furniture from scratches. Suitable for professional use, this press includes instructions, blotting paper, and nine sheets of cardboard, with adjustable metal screws and wingnuts in each corner that can be easily tightened as your plants dry without causing any unnecessary shifting. Buy: BestNest Nature Press $49.99 Buy it

2. Natures Pressed Flower & Leaf Press A simple yet classic design, this moderately sized seven-inch by nine-inch press can accommodate most flowers. With a sturdy plywood frame, it is built to withstand a lot of pressure and can be easily adjusted using the metal buckle and Velcro straps. It comes with six corrugated ventilators and ten sheets of blotter paper as well as instructions and project ideas to get you started. Buy: Natures Pressed Flower & Leaf Press $25.53 Buy it

3. 4M Green Creativity Pressed Flower Art Kit This introductory flower pressing kit for children ages five and up includes a lightweight four-inch square flower press with plastic screws and wingnuts that are easy for small hands to tighten. The kit also includes instructions and crafting supplies to create cards, bookmarks, and decorative boxes with your pressed flowers. Buy: 4M Green Creativity Pressed Flower Art Kit $11.99 Buy it

4. Rtree Microwave Flower Press Depending on size and thickness, it can sometimes take months before flowers are fully pressed and ready to be used. Using the heat of a microwave, this press evaporates moisture from flowers while simultaneously flattening them for immediate results with superior color retention. With a compact five-inch square design that fits in most microwaves, this press includes fabric liners and wool pads that quickly absorb moisture, and thick rubber bands to secure everything in place. Buy: Rtree Microwave Flower Press $19.99 Buy it