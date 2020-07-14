The Best Foam Brushes for Painting With Various Materials

A crafty cousin of the bristle brush, the foam brush is a useful tool for DIY projects and hobby painting. These brushes are made with high-density pads that won’t leave streaks. Because foam brushes are disposable, cleanup is easy, and since they come at a low price point, you don’t have to worry about one-time usage. These brushes are super absorbent and hold a variety of paints, stains, and urethanes. There are a lot of options on the market, but we can help you find the right product. Browse our selection of the best foam brushes below.

1. Wooster Brush Foam King Paintbrush This 2-inch-wide brush is made of dense foam for a smooth finish. While most foam brushes are made with flimsy wooden handles, this option has a handle made of sturdy white plastic. The brush features a built-in stiffener blade for a neat line and consistent flex. Buy: BUY NOW $2.58 Buy it

2. Royal Brush Foam Brush This pack includes four brushes measuring 1 inch across. These brushes are made with thinner foam than our top choice and have wooden handles instead of plastic. Still, they are of better quality than the brushes in higher-count packs that cost about the same.

3. U.S. Art Supply Foam Sponge Paintbrush Set Teachers looking for a bulk pack for the classroom should consider this pack of 50 foam brushes made with beveled tips and super-absorbent foam. With these brushes you can achieve a variety of line weights without worrying about streaking or dripping. Buy: BUY NOW $13.96 Buy it

4. U.S. Art Supply Variety Pack Foam Sponge Paintbrush Set Another U.S. Art Supply product, this is a pack of 20 brushes in four sizes: 1, 2, 3, and 4 inches wide. Made of super-soft foam, these brushes are ultra-absorbent and suited for all paints, varnishes, stains, polyurethanes, and chalks. Buy: BUY NOW $10.96 Buy it