The Best Freezer Paper for Crafting at Home

Freezer paper isn’t just for the icebox. A versatile material, this common household item has many crafting uses. It is coated with a fine layer of plastic on one side, so it temporarily adheres to fabric when heat is applied. This makes freezer paper a great tool for pattern-making: Trace your design onto the dull, “papery” side, cut out your template, and put the paper on your fabric, shiny side down. When you run an iron over it, the paper will adhere to the fabric so you can sew around the paper. Freezer paper is also great for transferring printed designs onto textiles and wood. To transfer an image, simply print a design on the shiny side of the freezer paper, place the paper facedown on a piece of fabric or wood, and iron away. Though you may have a roll or two in a kitchen drawer, you can never have enough crafting materials. Browse our selection of the best freezer paper below.

1. Quilter’s Freezer Paper Sheets These freezer sheets come in a pack of 30 and measure 8.5 by 11 inches, the perfect size for standard home and office printers. And the bonus? You can reuse each sheet up to 10 times. Buy: BUY NOW $15.56 Buy it

2. Kim Diehl’s Best Applique Freezer Paper This is another 30-sheet pack of 8.5-by-11-inch paper, ideal for a variety of printers. This pack comes with a free downloadable quilt pattern from bestselling author Kim Diehl, so you can get started on your quilt making right away. Diehl uses these sheets for her invisible machine-appliqué method, and you can too! Buy: BUY NOW $8.99 Buy it

3. Reynolds Freezer Paper Not just for wrapping meats, Reynolds freezer paper is a go-to tool for crafters. This 18-inch-wide roll delivers 150 square feet of premium paper that will last for a range of projects. The box has a serrated edge for a clean cut. Buy: BUY NOW $20.64 Buy it

4. Weston Heavy Duty Freezer Paper Stock up with this 450-square-foot roll of heavy-duty freezer paper, sure to last for a multitude of projects. The box dispenser features a spring-loaded blade for an easy tear. The paper is 18 inches wide. Buy: BUY NOW $51.54 Buy it