The Best Friendship Bracelet Kits for Communal Crafting

Friendship bracelets, those classic mementos of summer camp, are timeless adornments that anyone of any age can both wear and make. The crafting supplies are accessible: at its simplest, it requires colorful string and a pair of scissors. To make more intricate accessories, whether in terms of technique or material, pick up a bracelet-making kit. Many options cater to specific methods and styles, featuring instructions as well as related supplies. Start your friendship bracelet journey or take your skills to new heights with our picks.

1. Klutz Friendship Bracelets Craft Kit The biggest value of this kit lies in the included instruction book, which teaches you how to make 10 kinds of friendship bracelets, from braided ones to twisted ones. The directions are very clear and are accompanied by illustrations, and provide you with the foundations to build on as you develop your skills. Also included are 10 neatly wound skeins of good-quality embroidery floss in fun colors, plus two dozen beads. The book is also smartly designed, with an attached clip so you can keep your bracelet in place while working literally next to the instructions. Buy: Klutz Friendship Bracelets Craft Kit $14.79 Buy it

2. Alex DIY Friends Forever Bracelet Kit If you want to make bracelets with some assistance, consider this kit, which includes two handheld looms and two wheels. Made of foam, these handy devices simplify the process of weaving and knotting, as they keep your threads separate and stretched. You can make round bracelets with the wheels and more complicated, flat bracelets with the square looms. They are also decorated with attractive designs. Everything you need, aside from a pair of scissors, is included, from embroidery floss in 22 colors to a beading needle to a carrying case that keeps all materials organized. Buy: Alex DIY Friends Forever Bracelet Kit $19.99 Buy it

3. Cool Maker 2-in-1 KumiKreator This kit places less emphasis on the manual handiwork of bracelet making, but it still offers tons of fun. You get a special machine, inspired by traditional braiding machines, and gear-driven mechanical devices that move and rotate bobbins to cross strands of fibers. This simplified version works by cranking a handle to work mini spools, whose threads twist together and form a bracelet in minutes. You can make either eight- or 12-strand braids. Once the spools empty, you can purchase replacements or wind them with your own thread. The process produces rather loud noises, but it’s addicting. Buy: Cool Maker 2-in-1 KumiKreator $14.59 Buy it

4. Loopdedoo Friendship Bracelet Making Kit This minimal bracelet maker can be used to realize intricate bracelets with fun finishes. To use it, you suspend a bundle of strings by wrapping their ends around the device’s notches, then spin one end, while using another hand to guide the threads. The bracelet forms as you twist with ease, and the results look contemporary: You can create swirls, zigzagging patterns, and even color-block bracelets. The setup allows you to customize the thickness, looping style, thread quantity, and color combos. When you’re done, you can also keep your supplies in a slim drawer built into the maker. Buy: Loopdedoo Friendship Bracelet Making Kit $26.73 Buy it