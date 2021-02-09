The Best Gift Wrap Sheets Add Flare to Any Packaging

No matter the time of year, it’s always a good idea to have some wrapping paper on hand. As an alternative to rolls of paper, consider picking up some gift wrap sheets. They come in different dimensions, often pre-sized for small or medium gifts so you can save time measuring and cutting—and you won’t have to deal with the surprise of suddenly reaching the end of a roll. Also, sheets that are folded flat are much easier to store than long cylinders. Below, browse our favorite gift wrap sheets to find the best designs for your needs.

1. American Greetings Wrapping Paper Sheets Cover all your bases any time of the year with basic but classy designs from American Greetings. While this major greeting card producer offers loads of holiday-themed papers, it also has several all-purpose options, like this set that features dots, stripes, and zigzags. Each set comes with 12 sheets measuring 30 by 40 inches—a good size that gives you the option of cutting it up to wrap multiple gifts. The paper is easy to fold and snip but isn’t prone to ripping, and it even comes with grid lines on the back to help you guide your scissors. Buy: American Greetings Wrapping Paper Sheets $11.99 Buy it

2. Tuttle Japanese Kimono Gift Wrapping Papers Update your wrapping with this booklet of exquisite papers that look like small works of art. Each of the 12 sheets showcases a different traditional Japanese print from a kimono; to use one, simply tear it out along a perforated edge. The sheets are smaller than our top pick, measuring 18 inches by 24 inches; this makes them perfect for wrapping small to medium-size gifts. They also feel more luxurious and are heavier, providing a sturdy sheath to any package. A nice touch: The book also includes a brief history of kimono design. Buy: Tuttle Japanese Kimono Gift Wrapping Papers $11.95 Buy it

3. Colors of Rainbow Gift Wrap Paper If you’re looking for paper that leans more lighthearted, go with one of these pretty papers. The more than two dozen designs include patterns of llamas, preppy pineapples, and even sledding dogs. Each cheery sheet measures a big 30 by 120 inches and comes folded flat. You’ll have plenty for more than one occasion. Buy: Colors of Rainbow Gift Wrap Paper $9.98 Buy it

4. Wrappily Gift Wrap Gift with mindfulness and purchase this eco-friendly wrapping paper made with recycled newsprint. There are more than a dozen delightful, nature-inspired prints to choose from, from garden worms to sea stars, and each sheet is double-sided with a different design on each side. Depending on your choice, the sheets come in sets of three to six, each measuring 21½ by 32 inches. Be warned that these papers are slightly thinner than your standard dollar-store roll, so you do have to exercise some caution when using them. Buy: Wrappily Gift Wrap $9.95 Buy it