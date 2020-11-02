The Best Glass Bottle Cutters for Upcycling and Multimedia Projects

Do you select your favorite beverages based upon the design of their bottles? With bottle cutters, you can upcycle your favorite bottles into glasses, wind chimes, works of art—the possibilities are endless. These sets cut glass safely, with precision. Score the bottle with the glass-bottle cutter, heat the bottle, and then cool with icy water. The thermal shock process of hot then cold over the scored glass cleanly separates the two sections. After all the sharp edges have been smoothed down, the glass is ready for a wide variety of uses. And you’ll have an excuse to enjoy more delicious beverages!

1. Creator’s Glass Bottle Cutter DIY Machine Kit Do you love bottles of all shapes and sizes and want to transform them into works of art? Creator’s glass cutter precisely cuts shaped bottles, including round, triangular, oval, and square bottles. It also cuts bottles of various sizes. Featuring solid design and a premium CSG-10 carbide cutting wheel, it cuts glass in one turn with stability. Its ruler includes inches and metric measurements for accurate and precise cuts. Safety first! Pyramex safety glasses and thermal-shock running rings protect from glass slivers. The abrasive stone is included to polish rough edges. Buy: Creator's Glass Bottle Cutter DIY Machine Kit $79.95 Buy it

2. Kalawen Glass Bottle Cutter Tool Kit This bottle cutter is an ideal option for those creating art with round glass bottles. Its premium design features five support wheels to stabilize bottles while cutting, and its diamond carbide blade cuts thousands of cuts. The blade’s direction adjusts to the perfect angle for each and every bottle. Adjustable knobs ensure bottles, from three to 11 inches tall, remain in place for accurate cuts. This set includes six fixing rubber rings, sturdy work gloves, two matte papers for finishing edges, and one cleaning sponge. Before you know it, you’ll be creating dazzling upcycled art from glass bottles! Amazon Buy: Kalawen Glass Bottle Cutter Tool Kit $22.99 Buy it

3. Kozyland Bottle Cutter & Glass Cutter Kit This comprehensive set includes everything you need to begin making art with glass bottles. Its glass cutter features five supporting wheels and adjusts for bottles three to 10 inches tall. The angle of its diamond carbide bit adjusts for perfect scoring on a variety of bottle sizes. The kit includes a drill bit, which, when used with most drills (not included), creates holes in glass. Also included are safety gloves, sandpaper, a replacement bit, and four rubber thermal rings. Patience, practice, and experimentation will lead you to create art with glass bottles in no time!

4. Creator’s Glass Bottle Neck Cutter DIY Machine If you are making art featuring the small glass forms cut from the neck and lip of bottles, this cutter is for you. Its stabilizer plug fits neatly into most bottle openings; adjust the cutter to the precise length you’d like to cut, between .5 to 4.5 inches. Set the carbide cutting head in place, firmly hold the sides of the cutter, and then rotate the bottle. This cutter works best with straight and tapered necks on round bottles. Included is a grinding stone for polishing edges. Bottle necks make great guitar slides, windchimes, and sculpture projects. The bodies make lovely tapered vases and sculptures. Buy: Creator's Glass Bottle Neck Cutter DIY Machine $39.99 Buy it