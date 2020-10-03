Best Glass Casting Kilns for Experimentations With Heat

If you’re looking for a way to easily mold soft metal or glass, consider investing in a kiln. That said, you likely don’t have the space (or wallet size!) for a large-scale studio-ready kiln. You don’t have to sacrifice the experience just because you haven’t invested in a massive machine unit. From kilns that you can heat up in the microwave to tabletop versions that pack a professional punch, though still boast portability, check out the five best glass-casting kilns for all your small-scale needs.

1. Tabletop Furnace Company Melting Furnace If you’re looking for portability and power, look no further. This glass-casting kiln weighs a mere 12 pounds and is so portable that it can be carried by the stainless-steel top handle, though it is able to heat up to 2,200 degrees Fahrenheit (within 10 minutes!) when in use. The firing chamber itself measures about six by six by five inches and is perfect for everything from glass to soft metals, clay and enamel alike. The digital temperature reader ensures that you retain precision throughout the entire process, and the kiln boasts a front-loading door for easy access. Buy: Tabletop Furnace Company Melting Furnace $494.95 Buy it

2. Delphi Glass Store Fuseworks Craft Kiln Kit This glass-fusing kiln includes everything you need to get started on your glass-casting journey. The kiln is small, measuring only eight inches high and four inches in diameter at its interior chamber, and is designed with a hinge lid that flips up to reveal a circular platform for your cut glass. Not only is the kiln designed to aid in all of your glass casting needs, but it will even start you off with 14 pieces of sheet glass, 2 oz frits, a 1 oz bag of dichroic scrap, 2 oz of variety of bits and pieces, 2 oz of assorted stringers, and fiber paper. that are included with the initial purchase. Buy: Delphi Glass Store Fuseworks Craft Kiln Kit $322.19 Buy it

3. YaeTek Glass Jewelry Professional Microwave Kiln This glass-casting kiln is designed to be used in a microwave and, though it’s less powerful than other options, it’s ideal for a beginner who is just starting out on a glass-casting journey. With the help of the microwave, this portable circular kiln can reach a temperature of up to 1,650 degrees Fahrenheit and will soften small pieces of glass within five minutes. What’s more, though the inside temperature of the kiln reaches sky-high temperatures, the outside will remain at roughly 70 degrees Fahrenheit, so it can be removed without harm to the user. Buy: YaeTek Glass Jewelry Professional Microwave Kiln $33.99 Buy it

4. Bicaquu Glass Furnace This kiln also uses a microwave for heat, boasting a circular furnace crafted of ceramic fiber that fits right in a microwave unit. When placed on the surface and then covered, glass will heat up to 900 degrees Celsius in less than five minutes. This furnace is not only easy to use and extremely portable but it is energy saving and high efficiency, making it environmentally friendly. After use, remove the kiln from the microwave with insulated gloves and stand to cool for about 30 minutes. Buy: Bicaquu Glass Furnace Buy it